Cinephiles, home theater enthusiasts, and pretty much anyone who loves a good movie can truly appreciate an impressive home theater setup. While the dream is to simulate a traditional theater experience at home, albeit better overall, that’s not always possible depending on the space you’re working with or your budget. If you live in an apartment or just don’t have extra room to create a custom home theater, you’ll probably have to make some concessions. Or do you? VIZIO’s 2023 lineup is going to allow you to create immersive experiences in any room, at precisely the price point you want — if you’re on a budget, you’re still covered.

Take the VIZIO M-Series Quantum X and Quantum 6 smart TVs, for example. They come in sizes starting at 43 inches up to 75 inches, and they’re excellent for gaming, movies, streaming, and much more. You get 4K-quality visuals on a beautiful QLED panel, and they pair perfectly with VIZIO’s latest soundbars, as well — the M-Series all-in-one 2.1 soundbar, and the M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 immersive home theater system. Together, they deliver video and audio fidelity like you’ve rarely seen before, but also, they provide everything you need to create an amazing home theater experience in any room, not just a spacious living room or game room.

Quality entertainment experiences that won’t break the bank

Even if you’re looking for the most expensive home theater equipment money can buy, you’ll be satisfied with VIZIO’s 2023 lineup. The TVs and soundbars are as impressive as they are capable. But it’s also an important distinction to make that, satisfied or not, these home theater devices won’t empty your wallet or bank account, especially compared to similar offerings. No sacrifices are being made in the features or specifications department to make that happen, however. Rather than take our word for it, here are the details about VIZIO’s newest gear:

VIZIO M-Series sound bars

Whether you choose the M-Series all-in-one 2.1 immersive soundbar — which includes just the 36-inch soundbar — or the M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 channel immersive system, you’re in good hands. The larger 5.1.2 channel system includes a 42-inch soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers. In terms of features, they’re remarkably similar, albeit the 5.1.2 channel system provides a more immersive surround-sound experience thanks to its configuration. With both, you get built-in Bluetooth, support for Alexa and Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X functionality for incredibly audio fidelity, HDMI eArc, and much more.

They pair wonderfully with the other VIZIO M-Series options, namely the TVs. And what’s most welcome is that you can choose the system that works best for the installation space. If you have a smaller, more-confined room, of course you can go with either sound system, but the soundbar alone would work just fine. If you want to push the limits, then the M-Elevate 5.1.2 channel system is always an option too. The added Bluetooth connectivity and voice-assistant support mean you can pair your smartphone or tablet to play music through the system or talk to your assistant of choice, just as you would any other smart speaker. They broaden the usability of the M-Series soundbars, and frankly, put them far above any comparable systems.

VIZIO M-Series smart TVs

VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K QLED HDR Smart TV — available in a 50-inch size

VIZIO M-Series Quantum X 4K QLED HDR Smart TVs — available in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes

VIZIO M-Series Quantum 6 4K QLED HDR Smart TVs — available in 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch sizes

With the M-Series, both Quantum 6 and Quantum X sets are QLED panels with a 4K-resolution picture, active pixel tuning, a full-array backlight system, and AMD FreeSync compatibility — with variable refresh rates (VRR) as an added support feature for low input lag. The 65-inch and 75-inch M-Series Quantum X TVs add local dimming to their impressively bright 1,000-nit backlight system for tack-sharp contrast. Onscreen and fluid motion is made possible thanks to the 60Hz to 240Hz refresh rate (seen in the MQX 50-inch). So, the Quantum X and Quantum 6 TVs are solid candidates for gaming, on PC or next-gen consoles, but they’re just as vibrant and responsive for standard entertainment, whether you’re watching a Blu-ray or streaming content from your favorite platform. These sets are “smart” and include VIZIO’s smart TV platform built-in with tri-band Wi-Fi 6E for a reliable internet connection. They’re even smart home ready and work with Apple Home, Google Assistant and Alexa, as well as Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, so you can mirror content from your other devices such as your phone or laptop.

VIZIO V-Series smart TVs

VIZIO V-Series 4K HDR Smart TVs — available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch sizes

A 4K-resolution HDR picture with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, incredible contrast and brightness, a full array LED backlight, and active pixel tuning all make a statement with the V-Series sets. You’ll also get VIZIO’s smart TV platform built-in, Bluetooth wireless headphone support, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, variable refresh rate (VRR), AMD FreeSync, and a smart home-ready system — supporting Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. It’s all ready to rock, right out of the box, and sizes range from 43 to 75 inches to match the space you have available. What more could you ask for, really?

V-Series TVs make a good fit for family rooms, living rooms, game rooms, man caves, she-sheds, garages, workout rooms, and bedrooms — we could probably keep going but you get the gist. You’ll get an immersive experience no matter where you place the set.

VIZIO D-Series smart TVs

VIZIO D-Series Full HD Smart TVs — available in 24-inch, 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch sizes

If you’re not ready for 4K just yet — and that’s totally reasonable — the D-Series TVs are what you want to look at. You get all of the same bells and whistles, like a smart TV platform built-in, support for Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Home, Apple AirPlay, and Chromecast. You also get a Full HD panel with a full array LED backlight, active pixel tuning, VRR (variable refresh rate), and AMD FreeSync compatibility. For wireless connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi 5 is onboard, as well as Bluetooth so you can sync wireless headphones. A dedicated gaming mode prepares the set for intense, high-octane experiences, leveraging the VRR, HDR, and FreeSync as needed.

When all is said and done, the D-Series make for a strong general-purpose companion so you can game, watch movies or shows, hook up a PC, mirror your other devices, and pretty much whatever else you’d want to do.

