Some of the better Best Buy TV deals for today are for a pair of 4K 65-inch TV screens from LG and Vizio. From LG, you have the UP7000, priced at $500, down from $620, and features the more significant savings of the two at $120. Then you have the Vizio Class V-Series TV, also at $500, down from $600 for a savings of $100.

Vizio 65-inch Class V-Series — $500, was $600

The V-Series has all the features you’d expect from a TV that’s trying to compete with LG at the same price range. For example, you have things like an active 4K HDR processor, Dolby Vision, as well as integrations with both Alexa and Chromecast, so it should function absolutely fine with either OS. On top of that, there are a couple of extra features that might make it more enticing. For example, the V-Series has an auto game mode that helps decrease response time when gaming. Or, if you’re more into streaming, the V-Series has Smartcast integration for all the popular streaming services, as well as WatchFree+, which is a free streaming service provided by Vizio, so it’s a great alternative if you don’t have or often use any of the streaming services.

LG 65-inch Class UP7000 — $500, was $620

This LG UP7000 is probably what you’re most likely to stumble on when looking for 65-inch TV deals, especially given how prolific and well-known LG is in the TV world. As you can expect, there are similar features on the UP7000 as there are on the V-Class, such as the Game Optimizer and integration for Alexa and Google Assistant. What sets it a little bit apart from the Vizio, though, is the addition of a quad-core, 4K-upscaling CPU that gives upscaled content an overall better quality. It also tries to cater to gamers as well through its TruMotion 120 feature that boosts the native 60Hz to 120Hz, although it can work just as well for normal viewing when watching sports or action films.

Both of these screens are pretty great all-around, so don’t hesitate too much to grab one of them before the sale ends. That being said, if neither of these catches your fancy, you should check out some of our other 4K TV deals.

