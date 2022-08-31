This content was produced in partnership with Vizio.

When you’re fighting the swarms of Alfheim elves in God of War, the stalking alien in Alien: Isolation, or you just want to hear the deep sounds of the engine in your favorite racing game, you need amazing video and audio to get a truly immersive experience. While most people focus on the visuals — and indeed, a beautiful, high-quality picture is paramount to modern entertainment — the audio is just as important, especially when you’re playing games with 3D audio where the sounds can come from virtually any direction.

Of course, true surround doesn’t happen if your sound system is not up to par, and it can ruin your play because the directional audio gives you clues about where your enemies or opponents are. If everything just sounds like it’s in front of you, well, then you have some upgrading to do. Cue VIZIO’s latest products, including TVs and soundbars designed to give you precisely the kind of immersive experience we’ve been talking about.

Start by upgrading your audio

Sure, you can start by grabbing a TV with excellent audio features built-in, but that won’t give you the same staying power as a standalone surround system like VIZIO’s M-Series soundbars.

M-Series All-in-One 2.1 immersive sound bar

Best for: More intimate settings

Offering immersive sound for every room or space, this 36-inch elegantly-designed sound bar has two built-in 3-inch subwoofers. That gives the audio the bass and oomph it really needs to rock your socks off, even without a huge subwoofer and a collection of speakers surrounding you. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X sound mean that the experience is immersive, with fidelity you can feel as much as you can hear. Of course, that’s also achieved thanks to the six high-performance speakers inside, including those built-in subwoofers — rated at 98 decibels and bass down to 50Hz. It even has Bluetooth connectivity you can pair your phone to stream your favorite tracks or enlist Alexa and Google Assistant’s help for hands-free scenarios. For example, you can always have Alexa order some more snacks for same-day delivery even in the middle of an intense gaming session.

It connects to your TV through a single wire, using the HDMI eARC standard, but that also means neither performance nor fidelity is compromised in the pairing. As long as you have the right TV, you’re always going to get the best possible experience.

M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 immersive sound bar

Best for: Large, open living and entertainment rooms

“Go big or go home,” they always say, but honestly, that phrase doesn’t matter if you’re going home to this awesome sound system. It includes a 42-inch soundbar, wireless subwoofer, and two rear satellite speakers, which connect to give you a captivating audio experience like no other. Imagine aliens coming at you from all directions, enemy jets flying side-by-side, overhead, and behind you all at once, or the dull roar of a monster as you stalk and hunt it silently. The thoughtful and intelligent design is what makes this system such a powerhouse, and that’s complemented by the rest of the feature set. You get Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, built-in Bluetooth for high-quality music streaming from your mobile phone, and HDMI eARC for advanced connectivity and control.

The immersive audio is delivered in 5.1.2 channels, across 13 high-performance speakers, with 103 decibels of output down to 45Hz. That is one impressive setup. The auto-rotating Adaptive Height Speakers that move up and down to optimize performance make it easy to enjoy the sound experience, no matter what you’re listening to, and frankly, they are remarkable. Come to think of it, that’s a great way to describe the entire system.

Next, it’s time to synchronize your television

If you have a brand-spanking-new TV with all of the latest bells and whistles, then this may not apply to you, but if your TV is a few years old, you’re probably going to want to upgrade that too in the interest of the best and most immersive entertainment experience. Don’t worry, VIZIO has you covered there too.

The full M-Series from VIZIO

With five new 2023 models on the way, we’re going to cover the most immersive options, but for those who are interested, here’s the full lineup:

Ultimate gaming with VIZIO’s M-Series Quantum X

If gaming is your focus, and that’s the first thing we talked about anyway, the M-Series Quantum X TVs are your best bet. There are two options, both of which are 4K-resolution, QLED HDR smart TVs — one that comes in 65- and 75-inch sizes, and the other in a smaller 50-inch size. They feature a blazingly-fast 120Hz native refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility and variable refresh rate (VRR) for low-latency experiences. Additional support comes in the form of a high-quality HDMI 2.1 input, Dolby Vision, an integrated gaming menu, and an auto game mode function that instantly adapts the picture when a console or PC is detected. It’s also important to call out here that the M50QX supports a 1080p Full-HD resolution at 240Hz for PC gaming which is positively stellar!

You also get a vast array of visual and connectivity features like built-in Bluetooth for use with wireless headphones, access, sync, and voice support with the VIZIO mobile app, smart-home-ready functionality — plus Alexa and Google Assistant support — and the built-in smart TV functionality powered by VIZIO’s smart ecosystem. VIZIO’s smart TV platform has over 250 free channels on WatchFree+, including shows, movies, sports, and more. Quantum color, Dolby video and audio are onboard. Moreover, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E is built-in to reduce buffering and connection issues, because a reliable connection is necessary for this day and age.

Picture perfection with VIZIO’s M-Series Quantum 6

You can absolutely game on this TV, and you’ll get an immersive experience here too, so don’t discount that. However, another focus for this set is pure, unadulterated entertainment with incredible visual and audio fidelity. The Quantum Color technology offers over 1 billion vibrant color variations with exceptional contrast and brightness, made better by Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10+ and Active Pixel Tuning. The full array LED backlight is what provides the welcome brightness levels, creating even colors across the picture, rather than washed-out visuals in spots.

Notably, you also get the VIZIO smart TV platform built-in, Bluetooth for wireless headphones sync, VIZIO mobile app connectivity, tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, AMD FreeSync compatibility, HDMI 2.1, auto game mode, and much, much more. The native refresh rate is 60Hz, at true 4K (3840 x 2160), with a dynamic motion rate of 120. It’s beautiful, it’s fluid, and it’s unquestionably responsive. With Dolby Atmos pass-through and DTS:X, it will pair nicely with any surround system, especially VIZIO’s soundbars.

