A Vizio OLED Cyber Monday TV deal just dropped and it’s one of those offers so good, it will sell out fast. Some of the best Cyber Monday deals may have low prices, but we’d argue that not all of them are this good. Right now, Best Buy has dropped $300 off the price of the 55-inch Vizio OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV taking the price from $1,300 down to $1,000 with free shipping. That is one of the biggest discounts we’ve seen on an OLED TV for Cyber Monday, and it’s worth shopping. We’ll take a closer look at the Vizio 55 OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV, and that deal, below!

Today’s best Vizio OLED Cyber Monday TV deal

Why Buy:

Innovative borderless design for a truly next-gen experience

Vizio IQ UltraTM processor for 4K upscaling

Vizio SmartCast platform to stream your favorite apps

Simple hands-free voice controls with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant

This Vizio OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV has it all, seriously. At Best Buy for Cyber Monday, it’s just $1,000 with free shipping, which is $300 off. You can also sign-up to have it installed, or mounted, by Best Buy’s crew for a small free. It’s one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals we’ve found, if not the best.

The bezel-less frame leaves more room for the gorgeous 4K Ultra-HD OLED screen, and it has a thin profile of just 4mm. Vizio’s SmartCast streaming platform is built-in, giving you access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services right out of the box. It also integrates seamlessly with smart home setups and voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant. Moreover, Chromecast is built-in for screen mirroring, but it also works with Apple AirPlay.

On the rear are four UHD and HDR-ready HDMI 2.1 ports with eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough to provide the best picture and sound quality. Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X, are supported. And the ProGaming EngineTM handles 4K content at a 120Hz refresh rate, with no problem, as well as delivers smooth and responsive graphics while gaming, even in VRR. Meanwhile, the Vizio IQ UltraTM processor upscales content to match the 4K resolution so you’re always getting the best visual fidelity, no matter what you’re watching.

It’s compatible with nearly everything, or anything you’d need anyway, and offers so many premium features, this Vizio TV is already difficult to pass up. But now that it’s discounted by $300 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday, with a low price of $1,000 plus free shipping, well let’s just say I’m not passing this one up, and you shouldn’t either! Trust us. OLED for only a grand? This deal is not to be missed.

Should you shop this Vizio OLED Cyber Monday TV deal or wait until tomorrow?

There are a few reasons we don’t recommend waiting if you have your eye on this Vizio OLED Cyber Monday TV deal. First, the deal won’t be available long, and even if it is, there’s no telling when stock will run out! Microchip and materials shortages have created much lower inventories than in other years. Not to mention, there will be long shipping delays the closer we get to the holidays, so if you wait too long you may not be able to get your shiny new TV in time.

Plus, right now you can use the extended holiday returns window to your advantage. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, they’re all honoring returns even for these early discounts. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, for example, means if an item goes on sale even cheaper later, you can get a refund for the price difference. You can always return and re-buy too, but that won’t help if the item isn’t in your hands! If you like the deal or want this TV, buy now and worry about chasing the lower prices later. We probably won’t see the prices drop more, but if they do, you’re covered!

