5 TV deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day

Upgrade your entertainment hub with any one of these five awesome 4K TVs in this year’s fantastic selection of Memorial Day sales. With options like the Vizio V Series, LG UM6900PUA Series, TCL 4 Series, Sony X800H Series, and Sharp 4K TV priced from $300, you’ve got the pick of the litter, no matter what your budget is.

50-inch Vizio V Series 4K TV — $300, was $360

The first on our list is the Vizio V Series 4K TV, with a 50-inch diagonal size that can fit snugly in just about any TV setup. It comes with the industry-leading Dolby Vision HDR, along with HDR 10 and HLG support, for 10 times the clarity and color gamut breadth of a standard HDR television, allowing you to experience your favorite shows and movies in mesmerizing detail with minimal grayness and deep contrasts.

The SmartCast platform is decent and neatly organized for simple navigation, and the sheer volume of available streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+, won’t leave you starved for content — ever. As a finishing touch, it’s compatible with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa for voice-automated convenience if you just can’t be bothered to dig out the remote from under the couch. If you’re interested, you can check out the Vizio V Series on Dell where it’s on sale for $300, down from its retail price of $360.

55-inch Sharp LC-55LBU711U Series 4K TV — $330, was $350

The Sharp LC-55LBU711U Series 4K TV is another good budget-friendly option with decent visual specs and few downsides. It’s a small bump in price and size from the Vizio V Series, sizing up at 55 inches. The LC-55LBU711U also has HDR compatibility, though it doesn’t support HDR 10 or Dolby Vision.

The TV uses the widely-used Roku TV platform for your ease of use and viewing pleasure, with a wide selection of streaming services to choose from, with all-time favorites like Netflix, Disney+, HBO NOW, and Hulu among others. There aren’t any built-in virtual assistants though, so you’ll have to settle for the good old-fashioned remote. If you’d like to check it out, you can find the Sharp LC-55LBU711U on Best Buy where it’s on sale from down $350 to $330.

65-inch LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $500, was $550

The LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV strikes a wonderful balance between picture quality and price. Its 65-inch size is a bit of a leap from the previous options, so if you want something a bit closer to a big screen without breaking a $500 budget, then this is definitely what you need. First off, the UM6900PUA supports HDR 10 video formats for clear visuals and beautifully vibrant colors. It’s also a great option for larger groups due to its IPS display. With this, you and your friends and family can sit anywhere you want and still get the same view as if you were seated directly in front of the screen.

It uses the WebOS platform, which comes with a plethora of streaming services for you to choose from, such as Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and more, so you always have something to watch. As the cherry on top, the UM6900PUA is also compatible with Apple HomeKit, so you can add this TV to your list of controlled devices. You can find the LG UM6900PUA at Best Buy where it is discounted by $50, leaving it at only $500.

75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $750, was $800

The TCL 4 Series 4K TV is next up on our list, boasting one of the largest available sizes on the market at 75 inches for those who want the full cinematic movie experience from home. For HDR video formats, the TCL 4 Series comes with support for HDR 10, so you can enjoy your content in excellent detail, vibrant hues, and distinct shades to get the most out of your movies, TV shows, and video games. The display also pushes the contrasts to the max for intensified colors and rich blacks even at peak brightness.

The built-in Roku TV platform also comes packed with over 4,000 different streaming services for you to choose from, like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ to name a few. The menu is designed to be easily navigated for your ease of use, and the TV also allows you to turn your phone into a Roku remote with the free app, boasting unique features, like private listening and voice control. Other virtual assistants you can use include Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The TCL 4 Series is available on Best Buy for $750 from its retail price of $800.

75-inch Sony X800H Series 4K TV — $1,398, was $1,798

To round out our list is the 75-inch Sony X800H Series 4K TV for the discerning media buffs who want the most out of their movies and TV shows at a reasonable price. It’s the priciest of the bunch, but for what it packs under the hood, it’s worth every cent and more. The X800H supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10 formats for the best color gamut available while also enhancing each shot-by-shot pixel for total visual clarity in every scene. Sony’s proprietary 4K X-Reality PRO Engine is also a true 4K upscaler that transforms anything you watch, whether it’s a broadcast or 720p video, into a fully-realized 2160p audio-visual marvel with exceptional brightness and picturesque color accuracy. With Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers, the X800H is the total package.

The Sony X800H uses Android TV for its platform, which comes with over 5,000 different streaming services for you to enjoy. And lastly, it also comes with support for AirPlay and Chromecast, as well as virtual assistants, like Alexa and Google Assistant, and smart home systems, like Google Home and HomeKit. This way, you get all-around convenience with everything you could ever need in a television. If the Sony X800H Series ticks all your boxes, then you can hop on over to Dell’s site where it’s discounted by $400, letting you take it home for $1,398.

