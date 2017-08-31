Enter the virtual realm and save up to $100 with our top 4 VR headset deals

Virtual reality is something people have dreamed about and attempted to create for decades. Now, with modern innovations in mobile and gaming technology, VR is finally an affordable reality – in fact, you can even dip your feet into the wide world of virtual reality using your own smartphone.

If you are curious about trying out virtual reality then there is no better time than the present. To help you get started, we found four great VR headset deals available on Amazon right now: Two high-quality brand-name models as well as a couple of highly affordable entry-level headsets.

Oculus Rift + Touch VR system The Oculus Rift put modern virtual reality on the map, and despite an increasing number of competitors in a burgeoning market, it’s still the king. The Oculus is the only headset on our list that does not require a smartphone and this design results in extremely crisp picture quality and low latency to deliver what is arguably the best VR gaming experience available today. This bundle includes two Touch controllers as well as six free virtual reality games so you have everything you need to start enjoying next-level immersion right out of the box. When the Oculus launched, it was quite expensive. Thankfully, the price has come down as virtual reality technology has become more affordable, and you can now score the Oculus Rift VR headset and Touch controllers for $400 on Amazon. This gives you a nice $100 savings off of its normal price. Amazon

BlitzWolf VR headset There is no denying that the Oculus Rift is expensive, so if you are just looking to get your feet wet and don’t want to drop several benjamins on a high-end VR headset then this budget-friendly model from BlitzWolf is a great way to get started. Unlike more costly devices with built-in screens like the Oculus, the BlitzWolf headset uses your smartphone and is compatible with displays of between 3.5 to 6.3 inches. Built-in lenses magnify the image on the phone’s screen for a 108-degree field of view and the included controller serves as both a wireless remote and gamepad. The BlitzWolf VR headset retails for $70, but a 57 percent discount knocks $40 off the price, letting you score this highly affordable unit for just $30 from Amazon for a limited time. Amazon