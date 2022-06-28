 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Wait until July 12 to buy a Ring Video Doorbell (seriously)

Jennifer Allen
By
The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.

If you’ve been checking out the best video doorbells, you’re probably extra keen to buy yourself a Ring Video Doorbell. Widely regarded as one of the most popular ways to keep an eye on who’s calling around, they’re a great way of adding security and convenience to your home without much hassle. If you’re looking to buy now, we’ve got news for you — wait until Prime Day in a few weeks. Here’s why.

Why you should wait to buy a Ring Video Doorbell

To get straight to the point, Ring is owned by Amazon. It’s easy to miss since there’s no Amazon name in the title, unlike such items as Amazon Echo units and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. However, because Ring is owned by Amazon, that means we’re definitely going to see some great Prime Day deals involving it.

Every year, during Prime Day, Amazon loves to discount its own products in a bid to get people connected to its own ecosystem. It also loves to cut the prices on highly sought-after gadgets and guess what? Ring Video Doorbells are always in huge demand.

That means we’re counting on seeing some awesome Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals very soon. Prime Day officially starts on July 12 and runs through July 13, so you haven’t got long to wait to see what could be offered up.

What kind of Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals will there be?

There’s never any guarantee of how big the discounts will be but Prime Day typically rivals the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s highly like that a Ring Video Doorbell will be at one of its lowest prices this year, if not its lowest overall.

It’s also pretty likely that while a new doorbell might be convenient right now, you can probably hold out and wait until Prime Day itself to save yourself some cash. In the past, Ring Video Doorbells have either had a straight-up discount or they’ve been bundled up with an Amazon Echo Dot or Echo Show unit, with the price substantially reduced. That’s because Echo devices are a great way to be able to know when someone has come calling and is ringing the bell.

Whatever Ring Video Doorbell you’re considering buying, hold on. Wait until July 12 and see what is on sale then. It’s only a couple weeks away and we’re confident you’ll save big by holding out a bit longer.

Editors' Recommendations

New Xiaomi phones are launching on July 4 with (hopefully) amazing cameras

Xiaomi's upcomign 12 Ultra

HTC’s newest phone is a boring mid-ranger designed for the metaverse

HTC desire 22 pro in black

We finally know what Dragon Quest Treasures is and when its launching

Erik and Mia on a boat.

After years of wishing, Persona games are coming to Nintendo Switch

Joker from Persona 5 Royal.

Nier Automata launches on Nintendo Switch this fall and its not a cloud version

2B jumping with sword in hand in Nier Automata.

The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE render in purple.

Cadillac Lyriq first drive review: Electric manifesto

Front three quarter view of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV.

Everything announced at the June 2022 Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase

Mario, Rabbid Peach, and more characters pose in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope key art.

Atari celebrates its 50th birthday with a new, working 2600 cartridge

An Atari XP cartirdige of Missile Command.

NuraTrue Pro hands-on review: A sneak peek at the lossless future of wireless audio

NuraTrue Pro earbuds held in hand.

This is your chance to get a 55-inch QLED TV for less than $430

TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

The M2 MacBook Pro’s performance is far worse than anyone thought

Apple 13-inch Macbook Pro with M2 chip.

Wordle today, June 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#374)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.