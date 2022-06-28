Wait until July 12 to buy a Ring Video Doorbell (seriously)

If you’ve been checking out the best video doorbells, you’re probably extra keen to buy yourself a Ring Video Doorbell. Widely regarded as one of the most popular ways to keep an eye on who’s calling around, they’re a great way of adding security and convenience to your home without much hassle. If you’re looking to buy now, we’ve got news for you — wait until Prime Day in a few weeks. Here’s why.

Why you should wait to buy a Ring Video Doorbell

To get straight to the point, Ring is owned by Amazon. It’s easy to miss since there’s no Amazon name in the title, unlike such items as Amazon Echo units and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. However, because Ring is owned by Amazon, that means we’re definitely going to see some great Prime Day deals involving it.

Every year, during Prime Day, Amazon loves to discount its own products in a bid to get people connected to its own ecosystem. It also loves to cut the prices on highly sought-after gadgets and guess what? Ring Video Doorbells are always in huge demand.

That means we’re counting on seeing some awesome Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals very soon. Prime Day officially starts on July 12 and runs through July 13, so you haven’t got long to wait to see what could be offered up.

What kind of Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals will there be?

There’s never any guarantee of how big the discounts will be but Prime Day typically rivals the likes of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s highly like that a Ring Video Doorbell will be at one of its lowest prices this year, if not its lowest overall.

It’s also pretty likely that while a new doorbell might be convenient right now, you can probably hold out and wait until Prime Day itself to save yourself some cash. In the past, Ring Video Doorbells have either had a straight-up discount or they’ve been bundled up with an Amazon Echo Dot or Echo Show unit, with the price substantially reduced. That’s because Echo devices are a great way to be able to know when someone has come calling and is ringing the bell.

Whatever Ring Video Doorbell you’re considering buying, hold on. Wait until July 12 and see what is on sale then. It’s only a couple weeks away and we’re confident you’ll save big by holding out a bit longer.

