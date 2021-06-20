Don’t buy a robot vacuum today — wait until tomorrow

This year’s Prime Day deals are already flooding in from numerous retailers, but if you’re thinking of buying a robot vacuum, pump the brakes — if previous years are anything to go by, then the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals are likely still to come on the official dates of the sale (June 21 and 22) which land tomorrow. That doesn’t mean you can’t start getting ready to shop, though, so here’s what you should know before you dive in.

It’s no secret that Prime Day is the best time of the summer (and arguably of the entire year outside of Black Friday) to shop for electronics, which often tend to be pricey purchases where discounts are always welcome. The best robot vacuums certainly fall into the “pricey” category, especially if you want to get one of the higher-end models from top brands like iRobot and Shark.

You’ll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled for Prime Day Roomba deals if you’re after the cream of the crop of the robot vacuum world. The Roomba line is practically synonymous with “robot vacuum,” and it was this brand that put these handy little automated helpers on the map. There are some more basic and affordable models in the Roomba family, but premium robots like the Roomba S9 series are more likely to feature the fattest discounts (in terms of dollars, if not percentages) owing to their larger retail price tags.

That said, you’ve got plenty of budget-friendly and mid-range options to choose from among this year’s Prime Day robot vacuum deals, even from iRobot. The Roomba 600, i3, and i7 series are worthy picks; other good brands to keep on your radar include Roborock, Eufy, Pyle, Ecovacs, and Bissel. Expect to see all of these names featuring heavily among the Prime Day sales, and don’t limit your search just to Amazon. Plenty of other retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, will be running sales of their own. Their deals might be even better, with the added benefit of not requiring a Prime membership.

This 48-hour sale starts tomorrow and runs through Tuesday, so hold off buying for now and take this time to do a little research instead. Compare models, lock in some top picks that suit your needs and budget, and do some price comparisons. You’ll be fully equipped and ready to shop those Prime Day robot vacuum deals like a pro.

