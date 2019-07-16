Digital Trends
Deals

Samsung Chromebook 3 gets $70 price drop during Walmart’s The Big Save

William Hank
By

Amazon’s Prime Day is no longer alone in its efforts to dominate the summer savings season. This year, Walmart has introduced The Big Save, its own midsummer days of deals on electronics, home goods, and more, to rival Amazon’s insanely popular annual event. Deals on 4K TVs, smart speakers, and more have already been dropped, and the sales are expected to continue through July 15, a full day longer than Prime Day. 

For computing-centric bargain hunters, Chromebooks are already among the more affordable laptops available, and now at Walmart as part of The Big Save, the accessible Samsung Chromebook 3 can be yours for just $159, down from its original $229. Prime Day may get all the publicity, but Walmart’s days of deals are certainly worth a look as well.

Chromebooks have grown in popularity in recent years due to their reputation as long-lasting, low-cost alternatives to their Apple and Windows laptop counterparts. The Samsung series is led by the Samsung Chromebook Pro, but the Chromebook 3 is a fine option on its own. The Chromebook 3 packs in 4GB RAM and 16GB memory into a compact 2.5-pound, water-resistant package. Photos and videos will look crisp on the 11.6-inch display thanks to Intel HD Graphics 400. Like all Chromebooks, the Samsung Chromebook 3 features up to eight hours of battery life, letting you browse all day before powering down.

Powered by the Intel Celeron processor, and supported by Chrome OS, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is simple, yet speedy and versatile. The Google Play store offers thousands of apps, games, and more to install on your Chromebook to keep you productive, entertained, or both. Security features like built-in virus protection and automatic cloud backups give you peace of mind over your personal data, and customizable parental control features enable ever more authority over your family’s content consumption.

Now at $70 off for Walmart’s Big Save, we’d consider this Samsung Chromebook 3 a steal, but if it’s not your style, considering checking out these Amazon Prime Day Samsung Chromebook deals, as well as other cheap Chromebook options we’ve found across the web this summer. Either way, you’re sure to find a laptop you like at a price that’s tough to beat.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptop bags for 2019
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Deals

Amazon is running some killer Fire TV deals to celebrate Prime Day 2019

Amazon has kicked off a number of killer deals on some of its finest cord-cutting devices, including the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K to celebrate Prime Day 2019.
Posted By Josh Levenson
furbo dog camera giveaway
Deals

Prime Day deal: Toss your dogs treats and spy on them with the Furbo dog camera

Right now, most pet cameras are equipped with the function to dispense treats to your pets and interact with them from afar, like the Furbo dog camera. It is available on Amazon for the price of $199, an early Prime Day deal.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best headphone deals for prime day on airpods and bose 1391321
Deals

Best Prime Day headphone deals: Bose, Sony, and wireless earbuds on sale

Solitude doesn't always come cheap, but now that Prime Day 2019 has arrived, it's a little more affordable. Amazon has slashed the price of a number of top-rated headphones from the likes of Bose and Sony for its online shopping bonanza.
Posted By Josh Levenson
cuisinart coffee makers amazon price cut dgb850
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Cuisinart coffeemakers by up to 62 % for Prime Day

In the spirit of Prime Day, these Cuisinart Coffee Makers get up to 62% in price cuts so you can ditch the long lines in your typical coffee shops. Bank on awesome savings and use the extra time you got to savor every sip of homebrewed…
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
garmin gps navigators amazon prime day price hack drivesmart 61 na lmt s
Deals

Amazon hacks up to 44% off on Garmin GPS Navigators for Prime Day

To help with your daily drive, Amazon drops the price of a couple of Garmin GPS Navigation devices by up to 44% this Prime Day.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Ambeo soundbar review
Deals

Best Prime Day soundbar deals: Samsung, Sonos, and more

Searching for a cracking deal on a soundbar this Prime Day 2019? You're in luck — we've rounded up all of the best soundbars on sale, so you don't have to scroll through Amazon's never-ending catalog in search of a diamond in the ruff.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best speakers Goldenear Triton 5
Deals

Best Prime Day speaker deals: Bose, Klipsch, and Polk treated to hefty discounts

Looking to spruce up your audio setup this Prime Day? You've come to the right place — we've found Bose, Denon, and Polk speakers, among several Bluetooth offerings, for a fraction of their retail price.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Galaxy S10 Plus vs. Pixel 3 XL
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
how to install a video projector home theater
Deals

Searching for a projector? Don’t miss these awesome Prime Day 2019 deals

Amazon has discounted several top-rated projectors from the likes of Epson, Optoma, and Sony to celebrate Prime Day 2019, including the must-have 4K Optoma UHD51A.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: LG, Samsung, and Vizio receive major price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
bose soundlink color ii wireless speaker prime day deal
Deals

Snag the Bose Soundlink Color II speaker for less than $100 on Prime Day

The best wireless speakers deliver premium sound quality in a compact package, and the Bose Soundlink Color II is more than up to the challenge. It is available on Prime Day for 31% off.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best apple watch faces series 4 infograph face
Deals

Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatch now just $360 in Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to buy a new smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 4 is the cream of the smartwatch crop, and now in an Amazon Prime Day deal, the 44mm model can be yours for just $354, down from its original $429.
Posted By William Hank
headphone buying guide earbuds apple airpods
Deals

Awesome Prime Day deals on Apple AirPods, Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds 

Amazon Prime Day is almost over but great deals can still be had on wireless earbuds. Now on Amazon, you can score a pair of Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for just $114, or Apple AirPods for just $145.
Posted By Simon Cohen, William Hank
fitbit ace kids fitness tracker amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon drops Fitbit Ace fitness tracker for kids to $60 on Prime Day

We scoured Amazon during Prime Day 2019 to help you spot discounts on tech for kids. If you are looking for a gift for your preteen, consider the Fitbit Ace. You can get this fitness tracker for just $60 during this event.
Posted By Drake Hawkins