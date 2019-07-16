Share

Amazon’s Prime Day is no longer alone in its efforts to dominate the summer savings season. This year, Walmart has introduced The Big Save, its own midsummer days of deals on electronics, home goods, and more, to rival Amazon’s insanely popular annual event. Deals on 4K TVs, smart speakers, and more have already been dropped, and the sales are expected to continue through July 15, a full day longer than Prime Day.

For computing-centric bargain hunters, Chromebooks are already among the more affordable laptops available, and now at Walmart as part of The Big Save, the accessible Samsung Chromebook 3 can be yours for just $159, down from its original $229. Prime Day may get all the publicity, but Walmart’s days of deals are certainly worth a look as well.

Chromebooks have grown in popularity in recent years due to their reputation as long-lasting, low-cost alternatives to their Apple and Windows laptop counterparts. The Samsung series is led by the Samsung Chromebook Pro, but the Chromebook 3 is a fine option on its own. The Chromebook 3 packs in 4GB RAM and 16GB memory into a compact 2.5-pound, water-resistant package. Photos and videos will look crisp on the 11.6-inch display thanks to Intel HD Graphics 400. Like all Chromebooks, the Samsung Chromebook 3 features up to eight hours of battery life, letting you browse all day before powering down.

Powered by the Intel Celeron processor, and supported by Chrome OS, the Samsung Chromebook 3 is simple, yet speedy and versatile. The Google Play store offers thousands of apps, games, and more to install on your Chromebook to keep you productive, entertained, or both. Security features like built-in virus protection and automatic cloud backups give you peace of mind over your personal data, and customizable parental control features enable ever more authority over your family’s content consumption.

Now at $70 off for Walmart’s Big Save, we’d consider this Samsung Chromebook 3 a steal, but if it’s not your style, considering checking out these Amazon Prime Day Samsung Chromebook deals, as well as other cheap Chromebook options we’ve found across the web this summer. Either way, you’re sure to find a laptop you like at a price that’s tough to beat.

