Skip the lines — and the store. Walmart Black Friday deals go live tonight

walmart joins race to use drones for home delivery

Black Friday has been coming earlier and earlier every year. So far this year, it’s felt more like Black November than Black Friday with deals from Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy starting at the very beginning of the month to accompany Black Friday ads. This unprecedented switch to online shopping over going to the store on Thanksgiving is a welcome change for anyone looking to browse Black Friday sales in their pajamas, but what does it mean for storefronts?

Amazon kicked off this week with the launching of Black Friday Deals Week, but since they basically made up their own buying holiday a few years ago, nobody was really too surprised by that. However, as it turns out, Amazon is not the first retailer to officially launch their Black Friday deals, Walmart is. After releasing the Walmart Black Friday ad in early November, the superstore made a note that all Walmart Black Friday deals will be available online starting Wednesday at 7 p.m., a full 23 hours before they’re available in the actual store. To our knowledge, this is the first time a brick-and-mortar has ever prioritized online sales over getting people to shop in the store. So unless you’re really looking forward to braving the Black Friday lines on Thanksgiving day, all of your shopping can be done online right now.

It may seem like a small thing for a store to prioritize online Black Friday shopping over in-store shopping, but after years of Black Friday being all about lining up in the cold for a discount, this switch to online-first retail could mean the beginning of the end of Black Friday. Sure, this buying holiday will be around as long as consumers are willing to buy, but as online sales continue to skyrocket, stores like Walmart or Best Buy will most likely start to look eerily like Amazon.

Whether you’re hoping to pick up a brand new smart TV, laptop, Nintendo Switch Bundle, 1TB Xbox One, or an Instant Pot during the Walmart Black Friday sale, there’s no need to wait. With free shipping on all products, some of these online Walmart discounts may not even last through Thanksgiving.

Shop Walmart Black Friday

