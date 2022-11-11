The Walmart Black Friday sale has begun giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get all the products they need now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself. The best part? They get everything at the same price as they would if they had waited. And waiting when it comes to laptop deals is risky as we’ve already seen some Walmart deals completely sell out. It’s obvious that the retailer doesn’t have a lot of stock sticking around so act fast so you don’t miss out. To help you out, we’ve highlighted some of the best Walmart Black Friday laptop deals around below. They’re sure to be great choices.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $79, was $98

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is a great option among the many Black Friday Chromebook deals going on right now. While it’s a little underpowered to rival the best Chromebooks, it’s ideal for students at this price. It has an AMD A4 processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s basic stuff but it’s just what you need if you’re happy storing all your files on the cloud without a hitch. An attractive HD screen with anti-glare properties further helps out, plus it’s built to survive falls from desks and the odd spill, too.

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $99, was $229

Nearly as cheap as the cheapest Chromebook, if you need a Windows-based laptop on a tight budget, the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a good bet. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 64GB of eMMC storage. You’ll likely need to save most of your files on the cloud but with a year’s Microsoft 365 Personal included, that’s simple enough to do. Unusually for a laptop this cheap, you also get a full HD screen which is more attractive to look at than most. There’s also audio tuned by THX Audio plus a mini HDMI port for hooking it up to an external screen.

Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $249, was $329

Looking good and with some great specs for the price, the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is an excellent choice for someone who wants to work on the move in style without spending a fortune. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty strong going for anyone who needs to type up documents and catch up on work, whether on their commute or chilling at a coffee shop. Other useful extras include a fingerprint scanner for added security, audio tuned by THX Audio, a full HD screen, plus a 2MP webcam for taking video calls.

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop — $329, was $378

One of the better Black Friday laptop deals for anyone looking for something a little different is on this Asus VivoBook Flip 14 Laptop. It has a 14-inch full HD touchscreen with a hinge that means you can rotate it to your liking, just as with the best 2-in-1 laptops. An Intel Core i3 processor powers proceedings while you get 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That may not be particularly impressive but remember — this is a touchscreen laptop so it’s ideal if you want or need to get more tactile with your work. It looks great too with a glossy finish, thin bezels, and a brushed aluminum chassis.

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $798, was $1,000

One of the best laptop brands for gaming, the Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is a well-designed laptop. Appreciating that gaming laptops need something different compared to the best laptops, it has a stylish gaming aesthetic along with great hardware for the price. That includes an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. While we’d have liked to have seen more memory, everything else is well formulated here. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen even offers a refresh rate of 144Hz so it can handle fast-moving action with much-reduced motion blur. It also has its own cooling system to ensure overheating isn’t a problem.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch Laptop — $1,299, was $1,570

Black Friday gaming laptop deals are the perfect time to get a lot more bang for your buck, as the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro demonstrates. Rivaling the best gaming laptops, it has an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That guarantees speedy performance with gaming improved by the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. A refresh rate of 165Hz on its 16-inch full HD screen means it can cope with anything you throw at it, with no motion blur issues. It also has a WQHD+ resolution of 2560 x 1600 so it looks great. Lenovo does a great job of constructing robust and reliable gaming laptops and that shows here. Gamers get great performance, whether they’re gaming on the move or simply looking to conserve space with a device ideal for their apartment or dorm.

