Another load of Walmart Black Friday deals has just dropped, with the retailer launching a second round of its early Black Friday “Deals for Days” sale event. Everything from toys and clothes to tech and home essentials are getting prices slashed across the board, and with so much to choose from, it’s easy to get choice paralysis. Let us help you out: We’ve already sniffed out a basketful of the best early Black Friday deals from the Walmart “Deals for Days” sale, and with prices this low, there’s no reason to wait until Black Friday officially arrives on November 25. The bargains are already here, and the time to get shopping is right now:

Eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro Robot Vacuum — $119, was $300

Looking to smarten up your home and employ some robotic help to keep your floors tidy? Then you need to check out these Black Friday robot vacuum deals, which include a very nice discount on the Eufy Clean RoboVac G32 Pro. This handy little smart helper can clean both carpeted and hard flooring with its 2,000 Pa suction power, while Eufy’s Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 technology helps the RoboVac G32 Pro to intelligently map out your home and navigate around obstacles and fall hazards such as ledges. You can also control the robot vacuum remotely via your smartphone with the EufyHome app.

HP 14-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook — $179, was $299

Chrome OS laptops are already affordable, but Walmart’s early Black Friday Chromebook deals are knocking those prices down even lower. That’s good news if you’ve been eyeballing one of these Chrome-powered machines, and the HP 14-inch Chromebook has the benefit of being a 2-in-1 convertible, too. Its fold-flat 14-inch touch display adds a lot of versatility that allows you to get hands-on with your work, while its cloud-based Chrome software is reliable and light on resources. However, you do have 64GB of local storage if you don’t want to over-rely on the cloud, which is better than the 32GB you usually see on cheap Chromebooks.

Gateway 15-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $249, was $329

If, on the other hand, Chrome OS won’t cut it, then Walmart’s ongoing Black Friday laptop deals include a nice discount on the 15-inch Gateway Windows laptop. This notebook brings a lot more than just Windows 11 to the table, though. With an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this machine boasts shockingly good hardware for a laptop, with specs that rival computers which cost more than twice as much. On top of that, its 15.6-inch display has a 1080p Full HD resolution — yet another way the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook punches well above its weight in a market where most cheap laptops have 720p HD displays. Radeon Vega 10 integrated graphics even allow for a little light gaming. If you’re after a cheap Windows laptop for less than 300 bucks, it isn’t going to get better than this.

Onn. 55-Inch 4K Roku TV — $268, was $379

There’s always a plethora of great Black Friday TV deals during the holiday shopping season, and this is one of them. Coming from Walmart’s own in-house brand, the 55-inch Onn. 4K Roku TV has everything you want to see in an inexpensive UHD smart television, including HDR10 support that lets you enjoy high dynamic range for content that supports it. This smart TV also runs on the Roku platform, which is a favorite smart TV interface of many. That’s owed to the fact that it’s slick, responsive, and very user-friendly, making it easy to access all of your content libraries from popular streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and many others, while also making it simple to switch between input devices such as a cable box, media player, or gaming console without having to fiddle around with a million buttons and menus.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-Inch Laptop — $279, was $329

Lenovo’s IdeaPad line represents a high-value alternative to the brand’s much pricier ThinkPads, and the IdeaPad 3i is a solid choice if you want a sturdy, name-brand Windows laptop on the cheap. With its 14-inch 1080p display, it strikes a great balance between productivity and portability, with a full-sized keyboard that’s comfortable to type on and even offers a numeric keypad for calculations and data entry. On the inside, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i runs on an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, which works with 4GB of RAM to deliver good performance for everyday tasks. You also get a 128GB solid-state system drive instead of the pared-down eMMC flash storage that you typically find on sub-$300 laptops. All in all, it’s a great machine for a great price.

Apple Watch Series 8 — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 was just released a couple of months ago, but given how popular this smart wearable is, it’s no surprise to see it on sale already among this year’s Black Friday Apple Watch deals. This one is the standard 41mm with built-in GPS. We’ve stated for years that the Apple Watch is the best smartwatch money can buy, and it only gets better with every new release. The 8th-gen Apple Watch is no exception: Our review team stated that the Series 8 is beautifully designed, has a great display, offers a bevy of excellent health-tracking and fitness features, and delivers a slick user experience thanks to WatchOS 9. One of our few issues with it is that it’s a lot like the Series 7, but if you don’t have the last-gen model and are looking for a new Apple Watch, this is the one to get.

Hisense 65-Inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV — $398, was $498

Hisense is one of the top names in the value TV space, and this 65-inch R6 Series Roku TV is a solid television if you want something bigger than our other pick above. If you’re wondering what size TV to buy, know that 65 inches is a great choice for most living rooms and is quickly supplanting 55 inches as the most popular choice in peoples’ homes today. This Roku TV supports both HDR and HDR10 high dynamic range formats, and it also features DTS Studio Sound for room-filling audio for content that supports it. Motion Rate 120 also lets the 60Hz panel simulate a higher framerate for a smoother picture during fast-paced scenes (think sports, action movies, and gaming), while a gaming mode reduces input lag. That the TV also runs on the user-friendly Roku OS is just icing on the cake.

Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop — $749, was $1,030

You’ll see Lenovo’s name a lot when shopping around for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, and this particular bargain is definitely worth a look if you’re after a portable gaming battle station for less than a grand. Coming from Lenovo’s Legion lineup, the Legion 5i boasts sturdier build quality than the cheaper IdeaPad gaming laptops, combining its durable (if somewhat heavy) frame with good hardware. Its Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 discrete GPU offer enough muscle for handling the latest games at good settings, while a 256GB SSD gives you space to install a few favorite games. We’d like to have seen 512GB of storage on a gaming laptop, but at this pre-Black Friday price, it’s hard to complain.

