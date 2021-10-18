Black Friday deals are here early this year with many retailers keen to grab your attention early. Right now, there are some amazing Amazon Black Friday deals but we’re also checking out the launch of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on too. Keen to sell you some great deals ahead of Black Friday itself, the Walmart Black Friday sale is well worth checking out and paying attention to.

Top 5 Walmart Black Friday deals 2021

Shark ION RV750 Robot Vacuum — $144 , was $199

— , was $199 Lenovo Chromebook S330 (4GB RAM, 32GB SSD) — $159 , was $239

— , was $239 Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer (AG300) — $169 , was $199

— , was $199 LG 32-inch 4K Monitor (Freesync, HDR10) — $249 , was $349

— , was $349 TCL 55-inch QLED 4K TV — <strong>$449</strong> — $449, was $700

Why you need to shop the Walmart Black Friday deals NOW

If you’re wondering why, there are a few key reasons why Walmart is worth your time. Notably, it’s very likely that we’re going to see the same supply chain issues that we saw last year. That means if you don’t buy something now you might miss out. Best case scenario is that you end up having to wait for your precious piece of tech to come back via a long backorder list. Thanks to the holidays, that might mean you don’t even get your precious new purchase until long after the holidays have passed. Who wants that, right? Buy now and you won’t miss out, plus you’ll benefit from the many early deals going on right now. There’s never been a year where it’s been more important to do your holiday shopping as early as possible.

As well as that, we can’t see the Walmart Black Friday sale getting much cheaper if you wait until November. Sure, you might save a few extra bucks but there’s not much satisfaction here if in exchange, you have to wait weeks for the item to come back into stock. Instead, if you buy now, you get to enjoy the item much faster and for longer, all while still saving plenty of cash.

Simply put, the benefits are pretty vast here. You won’t have to worry about stock running out, you get the item straight away, plus the discounts are still pretty great. Effectively, you’re enjoying a far more stress-free experience than waiting until Black Friday itself. And you can’t really put a price on being less stressed. When it comes to the most highly sought after items like the best smartwatches or the best TVs, this is the ideal time to indulge yourself in a great bargain without having to worry.

