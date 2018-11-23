Mount that new Black Friday TV with a Walmart wall mount for just $17

Share

When you think Black Friday, the first thing that pops into your head is probably Black Friday TV deals. As the big day comes to a close, there are thousands of folks out there eagerly awaiting to receive the deeply discounted TVs they just purchased. If you happen to be one of those people who bought a TV this year, then you’re probably trying to figure out what you’re going to do with it. Upgrading from a smaller television to a bigger one can leave you scratching your head trying to figure out how to make space for it. Which is why this deeply discounted wall mount from Walmart is a welcome sight for many online shoppers.

Whether you’re looking to mount a 24-inch TV, an 84-inch TV, are any other flat panel TV within that range, the Onn tilting wall mount can help you out. With solid, heavy-gauge steel frame, a durable finish, and a slim design you’re able to mount up to 132 pounds on your wall. Which, if you think about the lightweight nature of modern flat screens, is more than enough to hold whatever slim television you decide to put up. It also allows for tilting up and down once it’s actually on the wall. Tilt up 3 degrees and down 10 degrees depending on what angle centers your TV with your eyes the best.

A wall mount is a great way to get your TV out of the way and create more space in any room, but traditionally, they can be rather difficult to set up on your own. However, the Onn tilting wall mount comes with an instruction manual, and it’s fast and easy to install without any expert help. This particular model also comes with a bonus 6-foot HDMI cable to help you connect your devices to your TV once it’s been mounted on your wall.

Normally priced at $80, this tilting TV wall mount kit is on sale for just $17 at Walmart Right now. That’s a $73 Black Friday discount that won’t last for much longer.

