Today's Best Prime Day Grill Deal

Prime Day deals are finally here again, and this one is in perfect time for summertime cookouts. The Char-Broil 5-Burner Gas Grill from Walmart is on sale for $270 from its original price of $341. This means this Prime Day Grill Deal offers you , but it probably won’t last long now that summer is in full swing. If you’ve been waiting for that perfect deal to buy a new grill or if your grill recently broke and needs replacing, this could be the Prime Day deal for you.

Why you should buy the Char-Broil 5-Burner Gas Grill on Prime Day

The Char-Broil 5-Burner Gas Grill features 495 square inches of cooking space and a side burner, giving you enough room to grill for any event. Whether you’re quickly grilling dinner on a weeknight or preparing enough food for a party, this Prime Day grill deal will surely make your cookout life easier. The included Chef’s Delite tray allows you to cook even delicate foods that would typically fall apart or fall through the grill grates with ease. The 10,000 BTU side burner allows you to keep sauces or side dishes warm without running back and forth to the kitchen.

The side shelf on the grill is designed to work with Gear Trax accessories if you want to achieve the ultimate organizational level, but you don’t have to use Gear Trax to make good use of the shelf. Use the shelf to set up your cook space with sauces, seasonings, tools, and toppings for convenience while cooking outside. The Char-Broil 5-Burner Gas Grill is easy to assemble and features electric ignition for ease of use and reliability. The LED-illuminated control knobs combine classic looks and functionality, as all of the best outdoor grills do.

This grill includes such features as the lid-mounted temperature gauge, so you can keep an eye on the temperature without lifting the lid. The porcelain-coated cast-iron grates are rust-resistant and maintain their heat exceptionally well. The two-door storage cabinet allows for storage of the propane tank and any accessories or tools you need. The porcelain-coated grease pan is removable for easy cleaning, and the stainless-steel burners are top-ported so they last long. The entire grill sits on four heavy-duty wheels so you can move the grill if need be, and two of the wheels lock for safety.

This Prime Day grill deal is one of the better grill deals we’ve seen so far. If you’re familiar with shopping the Walmart Prime Day deals, you already know that deals like this one usually don’t last long.

