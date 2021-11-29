Walmart Cyber Monday deal drops this 32-inch Roku TV to $129

If you’re keen to buy a super cheap TV right now, we’ve got an awesome Roku TV Cyber Monday deal for you. Right now, you can snap up a 32-inch Roku TV for just $129 at Walmart. That works out at $45 off the usual price. While it might not be a 1080p full HD TV, let alone a 4K TV, this is the ideal TV for you to place in your kitchen or even bathroom, thanks to its smart TV functionality. You’ll need to be quick though. At this price, they’re truly flying out of stores fast. It’s easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there right now.

Today’s best Roku TV Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Incredible value

Roku support

Simple to use

Ideal for your kitchen or bathroom

Hisense is one of the best TV brands out there at the moment, offering consistently useful features and at a great price. This Hisense 32-inch Roku TV demonstrates that ably. It’s only a 720p screen so it’s not Full HD but that’s just fine depending on the room you plan on using it in. If you want a TV to entertain you in your kitchen or even your bathroom, this is ideal. You might not place it in your living room but thanks to its smart TV functionality, it’s an ideal addition to any room where a TV isn’t such a vital component of the living space.

That’s not to say that this TV is a slouch though. As the name suggests it has Roku TV built-in and that’s a huge advantage. By having such functionality, you get access to more than 5,000 channels along with 500,000 movies and TV episodes. There’s always something for you to watch here providing you already have subscriptions to all the key streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and free places like YouTube. It’s simple to browse too, thanks to an easy-to-use remote and an intuitive interface. A Universal Search tool also means you can simply name a title, actor, or director and the TV does all the hard work finding what you might be thinking of. Combined that means even the most inexperienced user of technology will figure things out. It also means you can quickly find what’s important to you before you get back to cooking or relaxing in the tub.

Besides that all-important Roku functionality, this Hisense 32-inch Roku TV also tosses in other features. It has Motion Rate image processing that helps it provide lower lag times and smoother action, even when you’re watching fast-moving sports or action scenes. There’s also a Game Mode that provides you with even lower input lag and fast response times so it’s ideally suited for some gaming time too. If you’re a dedicated gamer, you might want to spend more to get a 1080p TV or 4K TV but for your kids, this could be the ideal starting point.

Normally priced at $174, the Hisense 32-inch 720p Roku TV is just $129 right now for a very limited time only at Walmart. Once it’s gone, it’s gone. You don’t want to miss out.

When does this Roku TV Cyber Monday deal end?

It’s important to buy now. While Cyber Monday deals technically end at midnight, there’s no guarantee that stock will last that long. In fact, it’s very likely this TV will sell out long before then. A report from Adobe Analytics recently found that out-of-stock alerts on websites have soared to around 124% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That number is only likely to increase even further over time so you really don’t want to miss out. Buy now while you can.

