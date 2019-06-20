Digital Trends
Refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop gets $115 price cut at Walmart

William Hank
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Lenovo released its first ThinkPad laptop over 25 years ago, and the series has come a long way since the days when older, clunkier models were derisively dubbed “stinkpads” by detractors. Nowadays, Lenovo ThinkPads are known as some of the most reliable laptops in the industry, with multiple models offered to tailor to different user needs and wants. The ThinkPad X1 is the premium product series among Lenovo’s laptop lineup, and the X1 Carbon is among our favorite offerings. Now at Walmart, you can score a fully refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon for just $385, down from its original $500. If you thought that a laptop deal this good should only be on Prime Day, think again.

We reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop last year, and we found a lot to love about it. For starters, the X1 Carbon features the ThinkPad’s classic, tactile keyboard with the famous red TrackPoint front and center for easy navigation, encased within a sleek carbon frame that weighs in at lighter than its Apple and Microsoft counterparts.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon runs on the Windows 10 operating system, and is powered by an Intel i5-4300U 1.90Ghz processor, giving it all the power you need for business or for pleasure. GB RAM and a 128GB solid state drive (SSD) will keep you covered as well as other, pricier laptops in terms of memory and storage. Simply put, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon is built for business and enterprise, and users who love their laptops for work will appreciate the performance and power offered by this model.

Any laptop worth purchasing has to perform well without breaking the bank. Indeed, at over $1,700 for a new model, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon’s price tag was one of the only gripes we’ve had with this Lenovo laptop. With the fully refurbished version priced down to just $385, though, any qualms about overspending will be quickly put to rest. What’s more, this ThinkPad X1 Carbon is backed by Lenovo’s 90-day warranty, so you can forget any fears you previously had about refurbished laptops, and simply enjoy the savings.

With brands like Dell and Microsoft dropping deals on laptops all month, it was only a matter of time before Lenovo leapt into action. While refurbished laptops aren’t for everyone, if you can look past prior ownership, and see how much you can save, this ThinkPad X1 Carbon might just be for you. We’ve also found a deal on an HP laptop if that’s more you’re style.

Looking for more savings? We’ve gathered MacBook deals, Chromebook deals, and more ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

