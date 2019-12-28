If your New Year’s resolutions include fitness and weight management, Walmart has a sale on Gold’s Gym exercise equipment that can help. The deals on Gold’s Gym treadmills and elliptical machines are good for cardiovascular conditioning and the home gym setups can help strengthen major muscle groups.

Sure, you can go to a gym to work out and find a wide selection of heavy-duty, professional cardio machines and other fitness equipment. But the selection and quality of home workout machines and fitness equipment have improved to the point that you can get your workouts in on your schedule with no need to travel to a gym, follow any particular dress code, or wait for others to finish with machines or weight stations. Whether you’re making your first investment in in-home fitness equipment or upgrading existing devices, these six deals can help you save up to $221.

Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill : $379, $221 off



The Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch belt and up to a 10-degree incline. The 430i also has a dual-grip heart rate monitor. Normally $600, the Gold’s Gym Trainer 430i Treadmill is $379 during this sale.

Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill with Power Incline : $499, $101 off



The Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill with Power Incline has a 2.5-horsepower motor and can handle up to 300 pounds. The belt measures 20-inches wide by 55-inches long and has 0-to-10-mph speed settings with 0-t0-10-degrees of incline. An LED control panel displays time, speed, distances, and estimated calories burned. This model also has 18 workout apps to vary workout speed, time, and incline. A built-in fan and speaker add to your comfort and enjoyment. Normally $600, the Gold’s Gym Trainer 720 Treadmill with Power Incline is $499 during this sale.

Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical : $189, $100 off



The Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical lets you work your legs and arms simultaneously while strengthening your core. The console has an LCD panel for settings and to track your progress. Normally $289, the Gold’s Gym Stride Trainer 380 Elliptical is $189 during this sale.

Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Adjustable Olympic Workout Bench : $140, $30 off



The Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Adjustable Olympic Workout Bench includes a squat rack, leg extension, preacher curl station, and weight storage. You can move the bench to accommodate various exercises. Normally $170, the Gold’s Gym XRS 20 Adjustable Olympic Workout Bench is $140 during this sale. If you already have a set of free weights in your home gym, this bench helps you make the most of your existing investment.

Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym with up to 280 lbs of Resistance : $200, $49 off



The Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym uses a combination high and low pulley system so you can strengthen all major muscle groups. Normally $249, the Gold’s Gym XRS 50 Home Gym is $200 during this sale. If you don’t use free weights, this resistance machine lets you configure various workout stations with up to 280 pounds.

Gold’s Gym XR 55 Home Gym with 330 Lbs of Resistance : $277, $42 off



The Gold’s Gym XR 55 Home Gym has up to 330 pounds of resistance with its vinyl weight stack and dual pulley system. The adjustable padded seat and preacher pad add extra comfort and workout potential. Normally $319, the Gold’s Gym XR 55 Home Gym is $277 during this sale.

