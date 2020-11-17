Walmart discounts Lenovo Chromebook for Black Friday — now $199

This year’s Black Friday deals from various retailers have started to arrive, including significant discounts on everything from laptops to home theater systems in Walmart Black Friday deals. If you’ve been looking through the available Black Friday laptop deals but still can’t find an offer that catches your attention, you might want to consider Black Friday Chromebook deals, such as Walmart’s $100 discount on the Lenovo Chromebook S330 that brings its price down to $199 from its original price of $299.

As alternatives to traditional Windows-based laptops, Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is the Chrome browser reworked to function as an operating system. Chromebooks bank on web-based apps and online services instead of software that’s installed on a hard drive, and since they don’t require powerful components, Chromebooks are cheaper and come with longer battery lives.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 offers all of the benefits of Chromebooks, within a frame that’s just 0.8 of an inch thick and weighing only 3.3 pounds. The laptop is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot.

The Chromebook also offers entertainment options through its 14-inch screen, which is great not just for reading documents, but also for catching up on your favorite TV shows through streaming services. The sound from the videos is blasted through a pair of 2W speakers, and a 720p webcam completes the requirements for online meetings.

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 won’t match up with high-end laptops in terms of features and performance, but if you’re only planning to use it for basic tasks for work and school, it’s more than enough. Switching to a Chromebook from a traditional laptop might require some getting used to, but for only $199, due to a $100 discount from its original price of $299, you can’t deny the value that you’d get from buying the Lenovo Chromebook S330. You should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure stocks of the laptop, especially since you shouldn’t worry about missing out on a better offer due to Walmart’s Black Friday price guarantee that will refund the difference its price goes lower through Black Friday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations