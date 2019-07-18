Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart extends Prime Day hot deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart isn’t ready for Prime Day 2019 to end and has extended The Big Save sales event beyond the originally announced July 17 end date. Amazon racked up record sales during Prime Day and by all reports so did other retailers, including Walmart. So why stop? We found great extended deals on products from Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose to highlight before the deals go away.

Walmart and Google Nest continue their great deals on smart home devices and Walmart’s post-Prime Day deals on 4K TVs continue to astound us. We’ve found the best discounts on smartwatches, laptops, tablets, and earbud headphones from Walmart to make them easier to find. Whether you’re buying gifts, back-to-school gear, or looking to update your tech, these five deals can help you save up to $130.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case — $80 off

walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose watch series 3 gps 38mm sport band aluminum case
The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS has loads of personalization options and excels as a fitness tracker. The swimproof aluminum case encloses a barometric altimeter and GPS, so you always know how far and how high you’ve traveled.

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is just $199 while Walmart keeps the post-Prime Day deals running. If you want a smart watch with proven performance, take advantage of this price while it lasts.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch WiFi Tablet SM-T280NZKAXAR — $30 off

walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose galaxy tab a 7 inch wifi tablet
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is our favorite Android tablet. Powered by a quad-core processor, The Galaxy Tab A has a 1,280 x 800 display and runs up to 11 hours per battery charge. Onboard 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras support continuous shot and panoramic images.

Usually $128, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch WiFi Tablet is just $98 during the sale. If you’re looking for a versatile compact tablet for everyday use that won’t break your budget, this is a chance to buy the Tablet A at an attractive price.

Buy Now

HP 15 Intel Core i3 laptop, 15-bs031wm — $130 off

walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose 15 intel core i3 laptop 1
This HP 15-inch laptop has a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. Powered by a 2.4 GHz  7th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, the Windows 10 computer has an Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics processor. While this solid performer isn’t the best choice for hard-core gaming, it’s great as a productivity workhorse for everyday use.

Regularly priced $399, the 15.6-inch HP 15 Laptop is $269 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop, this is a very good deal.

Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop, i5575-A410BLU-PUS— $120 off

walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose inspiron 15 5000 5575 laptop
This updated 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen-powered laptop has a 3.6GHz AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega Graphics processing. The full HD, 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare LED display is as good with massive spreadsheets as it is streaming video content. The Dell has a 1TB hard drive and comes with 4GB of RAM, expandable to 32 GB.

Ordinarily $499, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is cut to $370 during this sale. If you need a little extra power in your personal laptop, take advantage of Walmart’s compelling price.

Buy Now

Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple, Energy Green
— $60 off

walmart extends prime day hot deals on apple samsung hp dell and bose soundsport in ear headphones for energy green
Walmart has a super discount on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple devices only and also only in Energy Green. The SoundSport’s StayHear tips conform to the shape of your ear for comfort, and so they won’t pop out when you’re on the move. Bose TriPort tech delivers full bass, sharp high-frequency sounds, and clear vocals. The acoustic ports and hydrophobic cloth work together to keep sweat and rain out to preserve sound quality and provide durability.

Instead of the usual $99 price, Walmart cut the Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple in Energy Green to just $39 for this sale. If you want a quality set of wired earphones for Apple devices, here’s your best deal.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Prime Day is wrapping up, but a few other sales are still going strong for a little while. This gives you more time to jump on post-Prime Day deals like this Dell G5 15, a midrange gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple watch series 3 features
Apple

Missed out on Amazon’s Prime Day Apple Watch deal? Walmart has you covered

Amazon's deal on the Apple Watch was pretty good, but it sold out within the first 24 hours of Prime Day. As an alternative, we'd suggest you shop Walmart, which has the Apple Watch Series 3 available for $80 off its normal price.
Posted By Ed Oswald
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
Deals

Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed but Walmart doesn't care. Walmart's Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with excellent deals on five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and an electric Razor Metro.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops post prime day deals on scout alarm diy smart home security kits indoor camera 3 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops post-Prime Day deals on Scout Alarm DIY smart home security kits

Prime Day 2019 may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the good deals are gone until Black Friday. Amazon picked up the pace today in smart home devices with a 24-hour sale on the highly respected Scout Alarm Home Security product line.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale. Walmart's Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon's shopping extravaganza.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Walmart 4K TV Deals: Samsung and Vizio discounted after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but that doesn't mean you have to hold out until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Walmart has several sales running on must-have models from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best apple watch deals of
Deals

Walmart Apple Sale: iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch deals after Prime Day

Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches still on sale.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Deals

You can still get a half-price Instant Pot Duo60 Prime Day deal at Walmart

Right now, Walmart has a solid post-Prime Day deal on the Instant Pot Duo60, bringing the price down to $50. Originally $100, you can now get this best-selling pressure cooker for 50% off.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Google Home
Deals

Walmart sale has the lowest prices on Google Home smart speakers after Prime Day

Looking for a voice-assistant smart device? Walmart dropped prices on Google Home smart speakers to stay competitive with Amazon's Prime Day smart home sales. Find deals on Google Nest Hub, Home, and Mini.
Posted By Francis Allanson, Jenifer Calle
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 3
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Ninja blenders and coffee makers past Prime Day

If you need a new coffee maker, blender, or air fryer to upgrade your kitchen, now’s the perfect opportunity to score great deals on Ninja appliances. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, Walmart has kept prices low on numerous products.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
prime day extended with up to 50 off amazonbasics accessories and electronics wireless bluetooth fitness headphones earbuds m
Deals

Prime Day extended with up to 50% off AmazonBasics accessories and electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but the deal-making-engine doesn't stop. The AmazonBasics house brand has two pages of deals with discounts up to 59% on cables, batteries, lightbulbs, headsets, and other tech goodies.
Posted By Bruce Brown