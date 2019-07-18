Share

Walmart isn’t ready for Prime Day 2019 to end and has extended The Big Save sales event beyond the originally announced July 17 end date. Amazon racked up record sales during Prime Day and by all reports so did other retailers, including Walmart. So why stop? We found great extended deals on products from Apple, Samsung, HP, Dell, and Bose to highlight before the deals go away.

Walmart and Google Nest continue their great deals on smart home devices and Walmart’s post-Prime Day deals on 4K TVs continue to astound us. We’ve found the best discounts on smartwatches, laptops, tablets, and earbud headphones from Walmart to make them easier to find. Whether you’re buying gifts, back-to-school gear, or looking to update your tech, these five deals can help you save up to $130.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS – 38mm – Sport Band – Aluminum Case — $80 off



The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS has loads of personalization options and excels as a fitness tracker. The swimproof aluminum case encloses a barometric altimeter and GPS, so you always know how far and how high you’ve traveled.

Normally priced at $279, the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS is just $199 while Walmart keeps the post-Prime Day deals running. If you want a smart watch with proven performance, take advantage of this price while it lasts.

Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch WiFi Tablet SM-T280NZKAXAR — $30 off



The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch Wi-Fi tablet is our favorite Android tablet. Powered by a quad-core processor, The Galaxy Tab A has a 1,280 x 800 display and runs up to 11 hours per battery charge. Onboard 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras support continuous shot and panoramic images.

Usually $128, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch WiFi Tablet is just $98 during the sale. If you’re looking for a versatile compact tablet for everyday use that won’t break your budget, this is a chance to buy the Tablet A at an attractive price.

Buy Now

HP 15 Intel Core i3 laptop, 15-bs031wm — $130 off



This HP 15-inch laptop has a 15.6-inch HD display, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. Powered by a 2.4 GHz 7th-generation Intel Core i3 CPU, the Windows 10 computer has an Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics processor. While this solid performer isn’t the best choice for hard-core gaming, it’s great as a productivity workhorse for everyday use.

Regularly priced $399, the 15.6-inch HP 15 Laptop is $269 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop, this is a very good deal.

Buy Now

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (5575) Laptop, i5575-A410BLU-PUS — $120 off



This updated 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 15 5000 AMD Ryzen-powered laptop has a 3.6GHz AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with Radeon Vega Graphics processing. The full HD, 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare LED display is as good with massive spreadsheets as it is streaming video content. The Dell has a 1TB hard drive and comes with 4GB of RAM, expandable to 32 GB.

Ordinarily $499, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is cut to $370 during this sale. If you need a little extra power in your personal laptop, take advantage of Walmart’s compelling price.

Buy Now

Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple, Energy Green

— $60 off



Walmart has a super discount on the Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple devices only and also only in Energy Green. The SoundSport’s StayHear tips conform to the shape of your ear for comfort, and so they won’t pop out when you’re on the move. Bose TriPort tech delivers full bass, sharp high-frequency sounds, and clear vocals. The acoustic ports and hydrophobic cloth work together to keep sweat and rain out to preserve sound quality and provide durability.

Instead of the usual $99 price, Walmart cut the Bose SoundSport In-Ear headphones for Apple in Energy Green to just $39 for this sale. If you want a quality set of wired earphones for Apple devices, here’s your best deal.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.