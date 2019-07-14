Share

Amazon’s Prime Day deals event is just a day away, with early access deals starting today. For Walmart, however, the Prime Day sales event has already begun in full. The retail giant dropped its massive sale just this morning, and we’ve already seen some excellent iPad deals and early 4K TV discounts. Though many deals from Amazon have yet to drop, if you’ve had your heart set on a fancy new smartwatch, many of those savings are already live.

We’ve been monitoring Prime Day smartwatch deals over the last week or so, and many of the most attractive sales appear to be on fitness watches. Apple and Fitbit, in particular, are offering discounts on the Versa and Series 3 models. With price cuts up to $80, right now is a great time to save big.

Fitbit Versa — $169 ($30 off)

Fitness trackers are becoming more and more like fully functional smartwatches, with wearables like the Fitbit Versa offering color displays and extra connectivity. It’s probably more accurate to call the Versa a fitness smartwatch than just an activity tracker — especially considering the similarities to the Apple Watch Series 3. It offers a full set of tracking capabilities as well as a heart rate monitor and can provide coaching, real-time activity readouts, and helpful data to push you toward your goals.

This wearable also delivers smartphone messages and app notifications to your wrist. You can stream music with Pandora or store up to 300 songs for when you don’t have your phone with you. I should be noted, however, that this model does not come with built-in GPS like Fitbit Ionic. The Versa fitness smartwatch is on sale for as low as $169 after a $30 discount.

Apple Watch Series 3 — $80 off



While it’s not the newest model in the Apple Watch lineup, with a sale price of $199 at Walmart, it’s much less than what you’d pay for the Series 4 right now. Plus, you’re still getting Apple’s great build quality, sleek design, and upgrades over the Series 2 and Series 1. Overall, it’s still one of the best fitness smartwatches you can buy today. This model includes a snappier Apple S3 processor, making the watch a lot faster than previous versions, and it includes more RAM and a barometric altimeter for enhanced live activity tracking. Like the Series 2, it sports built-in GPS and a brighter display.

Normally priced at $279, a solid $80 discount drops the price down to just $199 for Walmart’s Prime Day sale.

Looking for more Prime Day sales? We’ve found Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, MacBook discounts and more.

