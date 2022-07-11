If you’ve been waiting all year for Prime Day deals so you can finally get a new TV, today is your lucky day. Walmart is offering the Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV for just $248, which is a off the regular price of $348. With Prime Day deals in full swing, shopping for something popular like a new TV can be overwhelming since there are many great deals to sift through. But don’t worry; we have our eye on all of the best Prime Day TV deals so that you won’t miss out.

Why you should buy this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

The Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV delivers four times the resolution of regular 1080p HD TVs and has over 8.3 million pixels for a sharper picture. There is also a full array of LED backlight lights for a more colorful picture. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 provide the same image technology as movie theaters for an immersive viewing experience. An advanced voice remote is included and allows you to find apps, shows, genres, music, and more with your voice. Watch all your favorite movies and shows with the best streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Premium (included in this deal at no cost for 12 months).

The sound quality on this TV is excellent, featuring built-in HDMI-ARC/eARC, which allows you to connect a soundbar or receiver quickly and synchronize your power and volume using your TV’s remote to create a home theater. If you don’t want to add a soundbar, the TV has bass enhancement, volume leveling, and Dolby volume to enhance your listening experience with the built-in panel speakers.

XClass TV is a new smart platform built upon Comcast’s X1 operating system. Like all of the best TVs on the market, the platform makes navigating your various apps and content simple. You can use Launchpad to view your recently watched shows or the universal search feature that sorts through all your services and apps to find what you are looking for. The platform will also send you recommendations based on what you watch so you can discover new content.

This smart TV deal is unlike the other deals you’ll find today since it is the first TV ever to support the new XClass TV platform, developed by Comcast to compete with Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV. Keep reading to find out more about this fantastic TV deal. With all of the deals out there this week, it can be tough to find one that is right for you. As far as Walmart Prime Day deals go, we think this is one that you should definitely check out.

