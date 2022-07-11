 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We can’t believe how cheap this 50-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today

Kelly Kaliszewski
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

If you’ve been waiting all year for Prime Day deals so you can finally get a new TV, today is your lucky day. Walmart is offering the Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV for just $248, which is a  off the regular price of $348. With Prime Day deals in full swing, shopping for something popular like a new TV can be overwhelming since there are many great deals to sift through. But don’t worry; we have our eye on all of the best Prime Day TV deals so that you won’t miss out.

Why you should buy this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

The Hisense 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED XClass Smart TV delivers four times the resolution of regular 1080p HD TVs and has over 8.3 million pixels for a sharper picture. There is also a full array of LED backlight lights for a more colorful picture. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 provide the same image technology as movie theaters for an immersive viewing experience. An advanced voice remote is included and allows you to find apps, shows, genres, music, and more with your voice. Watch all your favorite movies and shows with the best streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock Premium (included in this deal at no cost for 12 months).

The sound quality on this TV is excellent, featuring built-in HDMI-ARC/eARC, which allows you to connect a soundbar or receiver quickly and synchronize your power and volume using your TV’s remote to create a home theater. If you don’t want to add a soundbar, the TV has bass enhancement, volume leveling, and Dolby volume to enhance your listening experience with the built-in panel speakers. 

XClass TV is a new smart platform built upon Comcast’s X1 operating system. Like all of the best TVs on the market, the platform makes navigating your various apps and content simple. You can use Launchpad to view your recently watched shows or the universal search feature that sorts through all your services and apps to find what you are looking for. The platform will also send you recommendations based on what you watch so you can discover new content. 

This smart TV deal is unlike the other deals you’ll find today since it is the first TV ever to support the new XClass TV platform, developed by Comcast to compete with Roku, Fire TV, and Android TV. Keep reading to find out more about this fantastic TV deal. With all of the deals out there this week, it can be tough to find one that is right for you. As far as Walmart Prime Day deals go, we think this is one that you should definitely check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 35 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Will groceries be on sale during Prime Day 2022?

Amazon groceries

Why Best Buy will have better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon

A Sonos Arc soundbar within a home theater setup.

Amazon needs better deals if it wants to keep Prime Day alive

Laptop on Amazon surrounded by boxes of tech gear.

WhatsApp just upgraded its emoji reactions and I want them now

Close up of WhatsApp icon as seen on a smartphone display. Credits: WhatsApp official.

Which AirPods should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

AirPods Pro in a Nomad case.

Ubisoft says current owners will still be able to access Assassin’s Creed Liberation

Main character of Assassin's Creed: Liberation on building.

Should you shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals today?

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Want an early look at iOS 16? The public beta is finally here

An iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 16 is held up in front of a Macbook.

Early Prime Day deal: Dell XPS 13 laptop just dropped below $850

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

4 things you should buy on Prime Day, and 4 things you shouldn’t

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Save money with the best cheap phones of 2022: Why spend more?

Google Play Store on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: 35 early deals you can shop today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.