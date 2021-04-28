Walmart Home Savings Event 2021: Best appliance deals to shop

While the Way Day deals are flowing, Walmart is having its own shopping event in a bid to rival Way Day. There are plenty of savings to be had with the Walmart Home Savings Event and we’ve rounded up five of the best appliance deals you can shop right now. Whether you’re looking to improve your home cooking or make cleaning more of a breeze, there’s a discount here for you.

Instant Pot Duo Mini — $69, was $100

If you’re looking for the best Instant Pots out there, you can’t go wrong with the Instant Pot 3-Quart Duo Mini Electric Pressure Cooker. Reduced to just $69 right now, it works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, food warmer, and even as a sauté pan, so you can easily cook nearly everything imaginable through this one device. One touch settings make it even simpler.

Ninja Air Fryer — $89, was $99

A modest but important saving has made this Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer even more appealing. Ideally suited for a small household, it’s sure to be one of the best air fryers under $100. It enables you to fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods with a temperature range between 105 and 400 F so you can gently remove moisture from food or opt to quickly cook and crisp it up. It’s big enough for up to two pounds of French fries too.

Bissell Power Lifter Stick Vacuum — $99, was $115

If pet hair is a big problem in your life then this Bissell Power Lifter Ion Pet Hard Floor Stick Vacuum will help solve a lot of woes. It’s designed specifically with all the troubles that pet hair bring in mind with a clever design for easy use. That means it has a two way folding handle so you can easily get under furniture. It also has a great swivel steering action that makes it easy to maneuver various obstacles around your home. Throughout, its cordless action means you won’t get tangled up either.

Best Choice 10-in-1 Air Fryer & Rotisserie — $120, was $255

The Best Choice Products 16.9qt 1800W 10-in-1 Family Size Air Fryer is a fantastic choice for family cooking. It has a huge 16.9qt capacity so you can easily cook a chicken or turkey in there with a window that means you can watch as it cooks rotisserie style so you can see how it’s progressing. A series of 10 presets simplifies the process even further so you don’t have to worry about pressing too many buttons. It’s a bargain at over $130 off.

iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum — $400, was $600

Messy house with kids and pets alike? This iRobot Roomba i3+ 3550 means you can leave the robot to do all the hard work instead of pulling the vacuum cleaner out all the time. Its 3-stage cleaning system pulls in stubborn dirt on both carpets and hardwood floors with the i3+ smart enough to navigate your home and map things out as it goes along. A reactive sensor tells it where it can and cannot reach so it won’t get into trouble. Best of all, it even has automatic dirt disposal so you don’t have to keep emptying it.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations