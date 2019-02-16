Digital Trends
Walmart drops a killer Instant Pot deal for Presidents’ Day weekend

Instant Pot 7-in1 Multi-Functional Pressure Cooker

There are a lot of different kitchen appliances out there, but there is really only one Instant Pot. If you don’t already have one, you’ve probably at least heard tales of people making delicious meals in minutes with these little miracle workers. Whether you’re trying to pressure cook, slow cook, saute, or steam, the Instant Pot can do all of those things with ease. Though they aren’t exactly the cheapest kitchen appliances on the market, they are still surprisingly affordable. And with so many Presidents’ Day sales going on right now, you can actually pick up the Instant Pot Lux60 for just $69 at Walmart.

If you can’t tell, I actually own one of these fine cooking machines. I got the Instant Pot Lux60 as a gift about a year ago and it completely changed the way I cooked. My wife was very tentative to accept a pressure cooker into our home, but once I started making her delicious meats, stews, and sauces, she quickly realized it was here to stay. This programmable pressure cooker finally made it possible for me to make tender, slow-cooked meals without having to wake up early and prep everything for the CrockPot, and that was really quite life changing. As someone who works a full-time job, it was difficult to find the time to actually put thought into the meals I made until I had an Instant Pot.

I could sit here and rave about this model of Instant Pot all day long, but there are a few things you should know before you buy it. First of all, the Instant Pot Lux60 is one of the smaller versions of this appliance at only 6 quarts. While it has been perfect for making meals for 2 people, you may need to wait for one of the larger models to go on sale if you have a larger family. If you are only planning on making food for yourself and 1-2 other people, however, then this discounted programmable pressure cooker is all you really need. Normally priced a $99, you can get it for just $69 at Walmart right now.

Though this Instant Pot deal is the real winner of the Walmart Presidents’ Day sale, there are actually quite a few other nice discounts going on. Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, bread maker, or robot vacuum, there’s a sale you can take advantage of right now. Here are a few of the best savings we’ve found:

