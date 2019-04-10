Digital Trends
Walmart chops the price of the Instant Pot LUX60 black stainless steel 6-in-1

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart cut more than a third off the price on the 6-quart Instant Pot LUX60 6-in-1 multi-use programmable cooker. The perfect size for most families, the Instant Pot LUX60 is a combination pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, saute, steamer, and warmer.

The Instant Pot‘s popularity tsunami continues without ebb as home cooks throughout the country discover how much time and effort they can save, not to mention counter space, with one of these multi-talented appliances. The LUX60 has 12 built-in programs accessed with one-touch buttons. Push a button to cook soup or broth, meat stew, cakes, eggs, multigrain cooking, porridge, and more.

Instant Pot LUX60 6-Quart 6-in-1 Programmable Multi-Use Cooker — $35 off

walmart instant pot lux60 deal 6 in 1 black stainless steel

The new Cake Maker function is equally good for making cheesecake or banana bread, the company claims. Use the egg cooking program for soft-boiled or hard-boiled eggs in just minutes. Instant Pot estimates that most cooking is two to six times faster than with conventional methods.

The LUX60 uses Instant Pot’s third-generation technology. The cooker has an onboard microprocessor to monitor temperature, pressure, and time. If a recipe calls for it, the LUX60 can adjust heat intensity and cooking duration in stages. In the interest of perfectly cooked food, the unit also adjusts based on food volume for consistent results. You can delay the start by up to 24 hours, and the Instant Pot keeps the food at the right temperature until dinner is served.

Cooking in a sealed container keeps the flavors, aromas, and nutrients in the food, not in the air, so the food is healthier and tastes better and your kitchen doesn’t get all steamed up. Zero heat or steam is emitted while cooking. When you finish you can release the pressure slowly before opening the top. The LUX60’s removable six-quart 3-ply bottom, and stainless steel liner pot is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Normally priced at $100, the Instant Pot LUX60 in black stainless steel is only $65 during this sale. Whether you’ve held off but now you’re ready to enjoy what other people love about Instant Pot or if you want to buy gifts for upcoming weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries, take advantage of this incredible price.

