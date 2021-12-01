Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook today

If you want to buy a cheap but reliable laptop, this year’s Cyber Monday Chromebook deals were the perfect chance to purchase one. Fortunately, some of Walmart’s best Cyber Monday deals are still available, including this $144 discount for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 that nearly halves the 2-in-1 device’s price to $155, from its original price of $299. With Cyber Monday over, it might be a mistake that this offer remains online, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is a version of the Chrome browser that’s reworked to function as an operating system. As an alternative to Windows-based laptops, Chromebooks are generally cheaper because they don’t need high-end components, as Chrome OS heavily relies on web-based apps instead of software that you need to install in the computer’s storage. This translates to low overhead, resulting in quick startups and snappy performance, even with low-end hardware. Chromebooks support Android apps from the Google Play Store, to combine a lightweight OS with an expansive library of apps across a wide range of categories.

Inside the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 are the octa-core MediaTek MT8183C processor and 4GB of RAM, which are more than enough to handle the basic functions that the Chromebook enables through its online apps. It also comes with a 32GB eMMC for storage, which appears to be very limited, but is actually not a deal-breaker as you’ll be using cloud storage for most of your files. Using online storage comes with the benefit of being able to access everything from any computer, and if anything happens to your Chromebook, you can recover your files easily.

What sets the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 apart from some of the best Chromebooks is that it’s a 2-in-1 device. The 11.6-inch HD touchscreen and 360-degree hinge enable both laptop and tablet forms, depending on what you need for the situation. There are also other options in between these two forms, including a stand-up display and a tent, for versatility on how you want to use the device, or how you want to watch content on it. The touchscreen is at the center of all these forms, so for extra durability, it’s made of damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass.

Another advantage of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is its portability, with a weight just over 2 pounds that makes it very easy to bring along with you whenever you need to head out. It slides into a backpack or bag, and you won’t even remember that it’s there until you need to use it. The Chromebook also offers up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time for you to find an outlet where to plug it in for charging.

