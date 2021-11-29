Walmart is practically giving away this Keurig for Cyber Monday

If you love your cup of joe every morning, we’ve got the Cyber Monday Keurig deal for you. Right now, you can buy the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker at Walmart at considerable savings.Down to $39, reduced from $67, you can save $28 on this great coffee maker. A massive discount, it’s easily one of the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals but you’ll need to be fast to snap it up. At this price, we can’t see it sticking around for long. Check out all the other best Cyber Monday deals while you’re looking.

Today’s best Cyber Monday Keurig deal

Why buy:

Small size but mighty in power

Three brewing options

Simple to use

Large removable water reservoir

While the Keurig K-Compact might not quite make the cut for the very best Keurig coffee makers, it’s still worth checking out while you’re keen to snap up one of the best coffee makers for less. The Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker has all the essentials you need for brewing a good cup of coffee. Slender and stylish, it fits neatly into your kitchen slotting into your countertop without any bother. Designed to leave the smallest footprint possible, it’s just over 8 inches wide but can do a lot with that small amount of space.

Your options are surprisingly vast for this price. You can choose to brew 6, 8 or 10 ounces of your favorite beverages in under a minute. It’s possible to pick from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties encompassing coffee, tea, hot cocoa, iced beverages, and much more. Alternatively, buy the Keurig Universal My K-Cup Reusable Coffee Filter separately and you can even use your own ground coffee ensuring the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is incredibly versatile. Whatever you choose, it’s simple to do. A Smart Start feature heats and then brews in one simple process for convenience while there’s a 36-ounce removable water reservoir that means you can brew multiple cups before needing to refill.

Alongside that are other useful features like a removable drip tray so you can easily accommodate travel mugs. Simple button controls mean it takes seconds to pick the right brew size for you with a 6-ounce cup providing you with the strongest brew. An auto-off feature saves on energy too, switching the coffee maker off two hours after your last brew so it doesn’t keep the coffee indefinitely warm long past when you would actually want to drink it. So simple to use, the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is a true delight to use. If you know you can’t function without that first cup of coffee (and more), this is the inexpensive solution for you.

When does this Cyber Monday Keurig deal end?

As the name suggests, this Cyber Monday Keurig deal should end at midnight on Cyber Monday but that’s far from guaranteed. Instead, it’s likely to end when stock runs out. That’s pretty likely to happen sooner rather than later. As a study from Adobe Analytics recently revealed, out-of-stock alerts on websites are up around 124% compared to pre-pandemic figures. The number is increasing steadily too, meaning that stock is a huge issue during this sales season. Buy now so you don’t miss out!

