Ed Oswald
By
We’ll admit that a KitchenAid mixer isn’t the most high-tech gadget deal, but we think it’s a great deal both because it is a KitchenAid, and because Walmart’s closeout sale on the Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is too good to pass up, and better than any holiday sale price we’ve seen.

Normally $429, Walmart has marked down this model to only $219. That’s about $80 cheaper than most Black Friday sales, and includes a 5-quart glass bowl instead of the 4.5-quart steel bowl you’ll get with the ones you see at Target or Walmart. Even Amazon can’t price match, it currently has it for $291.

There are distinct advantages to having the glass bowl versus the steel bowl. The glass version includes measurement markings on the side, which makes baking a whole lot easier. The Artisan series features a tilting head to make changing mixers easy, and features 10 different mixing speeds.

In the box, you’ll get a flex edge beater, coated dough hook, and a 6-wire whip, which for most everyday cooks should be more than enough to get started. But KitchenAid and other third-party companies make tons of attachments for these mixers — from pasta makers to food grinders and more.

The versatility is what makes KitchenAid mixers so special in our opinion. Yes, it’s a lot of money to plunk down at once for a kitchen gadget — but if you’re even remotely serious about cooking or baking, you really need this in your kitchen.

They’re also built to last: chances are you’ll get years (if not decades) of trouble-free use out of your KitchenAid without an issue. We’ve had ours for close to a decade and haven’t had a problem yet — and it’s been easy to both clean and maintain.

If Cobalt Blue isn’t your color, we’ve also spotted other color options that are on closeout from this series including Caviar (a greyish black), Pearl Metallic (a glossy gray), and Pistachio, at the same price. Do note that the other color options come with the steel bowl rather than the glass one, however.

