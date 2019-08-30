Walmart Labor Day Sale: 4K TVs, Dell laptops, and Nintendo Switch deals

Labor Day isn’t until Monday, September 2, but Walmart started its Labor Day sales early. Walmart makes it easy to find deals and special promotions with a Saving Center page, which serves as a hub where you can find savings organized by department.

Walmart lines up sales early for every holiday, with opportunities to get great deals on everything from electronics to small kitchen appliances. You’ll find select laptop deals from Dell, HP, and Lenovo but if you want to do all your back to school shopping in one place this Labor Day, Walmart has you covered. You’ll find attractive deals on Apple iPads, 4K TVs, smartwatches, Roomba robot vacuum cleaners, Instant Pots, Google Home devices, and much more. It’s Walmart, so there are sales in every department, with deep product selections online.

Top picks

We saved you some time and cherry-picked some of the very best deals this sale has to offer. Below are a selection of the most intriguing discounts we could find:

LG 55-inch Class 4K (2160) HDR Smart LED UHD TV 55UM6950DUB — $368

— $368 Dell Inspiron 15 3583 Laptop, 15.6”, Intel Core i7-8565U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, i3583-7391BLK-PUS — $649

— $649 Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi – Space Gray — $249

— $249 Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-cooker — $49

— $49 Nintendo Switch Console, Neon Blue & Neon Red with Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2-Switch — $360

— $360 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, 045496590475 — $50

— $50 Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, 045496590741 — $50

— $50 New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch, 045496592691 — $50

— $50 Spalding NBA 54″ Portable Angled Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard — $197

TV deals



Great deals on 4K smart TVs abound as it gets closer to the new model year. You’ll see references to 8K, OLED, QLED, and more, but the hottest deals today are on 4K HDR Smart TVs. High-dynamic range technology enhances color, darkness, and brightness of non-4K content, so all images look better. Walmart has multiple choices for 55-inch 4K smart TVs with HDR for under $400, and 65-inch 4K smart TVs with HDR for under $500. With these low prices, this is an excellent time to pick up an upgraded new television for your home.

We’ve gathered some of the best smart TV deals from Walmart’s Labor Day sale in a short list. Walmart has the largest selection of TVs of all retailers, with many more discounted 4K TVs on sale now. Here are our top picks:

— $368 VIZIO 55-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV (V555-G1) — $378

— $378 Samsung 65-inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN65NU6900 — $548

— $548 VIZIO 70-inch Class V-Series™ 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart TV (V705-G3) — $698

— $698 Sony 70-inch Class BRAVIA 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android Smart LED TV (XBR70X830F) — $1.098

Laptop and tablet deals



Laptops and tablets play so many roles in our lives it’s hard to remember how we managed without them. Smartphones can do a lot, but when we’re working, studying, or playing games on the go, a fast portable computer is the answer. Well-equipped computers come with hefty price tags, so looking for great deals during seasonal sales events is wise. Walmart offers a selection of excellent discounts on laptops and tablets during this Labor Day sale. Walmart has more deals on HP, Dell, Lenovo, and other brand laptops and tablets if you don’t find what you need on the select list below:

— $649 Acer Aspire 3, 15.6″ HD, Intel Core i3-8130U, 20GB RAM (4GB DDR4 RAM + 16GB Optane Memory) 1TB HDD, Windows 10 Home, A315-53-30BS — $299

— $249 Apple iPad (Latest Model) 128GB Wi-Fi – Silver — $329

— $329 SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A 7″ 8GB Android 5.1 WiFi Tablet Black – Micro SD Card Slot – SM-T280NZKAXAR — $80

Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo’s Switch has been such a hit that deals on consoles are harder to find, but Walmart continues to offer bargains on consoles, accessories, and games on the Switch and other platforms. If you’re looking to pick up a new game for your Nintendo device or want to upgrade accessories, here are the best options Walmart has on sale for Labor Day:

— $360 Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair, Neon Pink and Neon Green — $69

Smart home and kitchen deals



Versatile, highly functional home appliances like Instant Pots and Roomba robot vacuum cleaners plus smart home devices compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant add convenience and efficiency to daily household tasks. Whether you want to use the extra time to tackle exciting new recipes, enjoy sports and hobbies , or just chill out, smarter devices can make life more enjoyable. Walmart’s Labor Day sale offers many choices to help you save money on the devices that save you time.

— $49 iRobot Roomba 680 Robot Vacuum — $240

— $240 Ninja Coffee Bar System CF097 — $99

— $99 Google Home Mini — $29

— $29 Google Nest Hub — $99

Outdoor deals

Summer’s ending means it’s time to get ready for fall sports and recreation. Walmart’s Labor Day sale includes bargains on sporting goods and outdoor cooking equipment and the tools that can help you finish chores quickly so you can have more time for recreation or have time to watch the game. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found:

Sun Joe SPX4000 14.5 Amp 1.76 GPM Pressure Washer — $121

— $197 Lifetime Kokanee Tandem Sit On Top Kayak In Lime with 2 Backrests, 90436 — $415

— $415 Char-Broil 725 Digital Electric Smoker — $210

— $210 Hyper E-ride Electric Bike, 26″ Wheels, 36 Volt Battery, 20+ Mile Range — $598

