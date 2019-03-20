Walmart drops prices on air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and more

Share

To celebrate the first day of spring, Walmart dropped prices on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and La Gourmet. Interest in air fryers took off last fall when home cooks everywhere realized the possibility for guilt-free fried food when you cook with very little to zero oil.

We’ve found the best discounts on popular air fryers from Walmart and put them all in one place so you can compare the deals. Whether you’re getting ready for seasonal spring celebrations or want to add an air fryer to your kitchen arsenal so that you can cook faster, healthier meals, these five deals can help you save up to $39. All of the deals below are in stock and available for free 2-day shipping.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 — $10 off



Walmart rolled back the price for the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer model AF100 to $89. This Ninja model is a customer favorite, with an average 4.8-star rating out of 5 stars based on 123 reviews. The AF100 air fryer comes with a 4-quart ceramic base that holds up to two pounds of fries. You can choose from four programmable functions with a one-touch control panel: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. All accessories are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Normally priced at $99, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 is $89 during this sale. If you want to prepare healthier fried food, here’s a chance to pick up a customer favorite at a discounted price.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer — $39 off



The Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer cooks up to two pounds of food in its 3.2-quart, non-stick basket. Rapid hot air cooking at temperatures up to 400 degrees and minimal-if-any added oil means healthy food prepared quickly. This Farberware Air Fryer gets high marks from Walmart customers, scoring an average of 4.4 stars out of five stars based on 1,193 reviews.

Ordinarily sold for $99, the Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer is $60 during this sale. Here’s a chance to buy a family-sized air fryer at an excellent price.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer — $21 off



The Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer has the same 3.2-quart capacity as the model above, which uses dials to manage cooking modes. With this Farberware model, you control programming options and settings via a digital touchscreen when you bake, grill, fry, roast and more. Like the other Farberware air fryers, the digital model has a dishwasher-safe food basket and comes with a 25-page recipe book.

Regularly $69, the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer is just $48 for this sale. Get started with air frying for less than $50 with this awesome price. Walmart customers voted in favor of this model, giving an average 4.4-star rating (on a 5-star scale) in 347 reviews.

La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer — $30 off



At just over 5.8-quarts, the La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer has by far the largest capacity of the air fryers on sale at Walmart. The basket in the La Gourmet model can hold a whole 6-pound chicken, for example. Bake, fry, grill, and roast foods with minimal-if-any cooking oil using simple dials to select cooking time and temperature. Walmart customers give the La Gourmet model high marks; based on 124 customer reviews, this air fryer scored an average of 4.5 out of five stars.

Normally priced at $100, the La Gourmet 5.5-Liter Manual Air Fryer is discounted to $70 during this sale. If you need a large capacity fryer, this is a great time to take advantage of Walmart’s aggressive sale price.

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer — $5 off



You can use the versatile Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer to bake, grill, toast, and fry foods with no mess, no odor, and little-to-no added oil. This smaller model is sized for one or two servings. The fryer has a self-timer so food won’t be overcooked.

Usually $45, the Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer is cut to $40 during this sale. This is a great opportunity to start air frying on a small scale at a reduced price.