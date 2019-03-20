Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops prices on air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and more

Bruce Brown
By

To celebrate the first day of spring, Walmart dropped prices on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Farberware, and La Gourmet. Interest in air fryers took off last fall when home cooks everywhere realized the possibility for guilt-free fried food when you cook with very little to zero oil.

We’ve found the best discounts on popular air fryers from Walmart and put them all in one place so you can compare the deals. Whether you’re getting ready for seasonal spring celebrations or want to add an air fryer to your kitchen arsenal so that you can cook faster, healthier meals, these five deals can help you save up to $39. All of the deals below are in stock and available for free 2-day shipping.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 — $10 off

walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 4 quart af100 04
Walmart rolled back the price for the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer model AF100 to $89. This Ninja model is a customer favorite, with an average 4.8-star rating out of 5 stars based on 123 reviews. The AF100 air fryer comes with a 4-quart ceramic base that holds up to two pounds of fries. You can choose from four programmable functions with a one-touch control panel: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. All accessories are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Normally priced at $99, the Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 is $89 during this sale. If you want to prepare healthier fried food, here’s a chance to pick up a customer favorite at a discounted price.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer — $39 off

walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 3 2 quart
The Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer cooks up to two pounds of food in its 3.2-quart, non-stick basket. Rapid hot air cooking at temperatures up to 400 degrees and minimal-if-any added oil means healthy food prepared quickly. This Farberware Air Fryer gets high marks from Walmart customers, scoring an average of 4.4 stars out of five stars based on 1,193 reviews.

Ordinarily sold for $99, the Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer is $60 during this sale. Here’s a chance to buy a family-sized air fryer at an excellent price.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer — $21 off

walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals 3 2 digital
The Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer has the same 3.2-quart capacity as the model above, which uses dials to manage cooking modes. With this Farberware model, you control programming options and settings via a digital touchscreen when you bake, grill, fry, roast and more. Like the other Farberware air fryers, the digital model has a dishwasher-safe food basket and comes with a 25-page recipe book.

Regularly $69, the Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer is just $48 for this sale. Get started with air frying for less than $50 with this awesome price. Walmart customers voted in favor of this model, giving an average 4.4-star rating (on a 5-star scale) in 347 reviews.

La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer — $30 off

walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals la gourmet 5 l
At just over 5.8-quarts, the La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer has by far the largest capacity of the air fryers on sale at Walmart. The basket in the La Gourmet model can hold a whole 6-pound chicken, for example. Bake, fry, grill, and roast foods with minimal-if-any cooking oil using simple dials to select cooking time and temperature. Walmart customers give the La Gourmet model high marks; based on 124 customer reviews, this air fryer scored an average of 4.5 out of five stars.

Normally priced at $100, the La Gourmet 5.5-Liter Manual Air Fryer is discounted to $70 during this sale. If you need a large capacity fryer, this is a great time to take advantage of Walmart’s aggressive sale price.

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer — $5 off

walmart ninja and farberware air fryer deals compact
You can use the versatile Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer to bake, grill, toast, and fry foods with no mess, no odor, and little-to-no added oil. This smaller model is sized for one or two servings. The fryer has a self-timer so food won’t be overcooked.

Usually $45, the Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer is cut to $40 during this sale. This is a great opportunity to start air frying on a small scale at a reduced price.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Researchers gave alligators headphones and ketamine, because science
awesome tech you cant buy yet dubler studio kit feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Write music with your voice, make homemade cheese

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon kia ev charger sales program soul level 2 charging
Cars

Amazon and Kia team up to simplify EV home-charging station installs

Kia Motors announced a new program with Amazon for electric vehicles. Customers planning to purchase a new Kia EV or PHEV can check out recommended Level 2 240-volt home charging stations and arrange installation in their homes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
traeger 2019 new grills pro 780 aptos people at grill 015
Smart Home

Traeger’s latest wood-pellet grills are smoky, smart, and spacious

Traeger is famous in the world of barbecue and heavy-duty grills for its signature pellet grills and now the company is expanding this year by adding three new brands of redesigned
Posted By Clayton Moore
the perfect smile
Smart Home

The five best teeth-whitening kits you can buy on Amazon

Teeth whitening can have a major impact on a person’s smile and overall appearance. You don't necessarily have to go to the dentist to get your teeth whitened though. Here are the best teeth-whitening kits you can buy.
Posted By Erika Rawes
How to clean a Keurig
Smart Home

Is your Keurig making gross coffee? Might be time for a cleaning

No one likes a dirty, scaled, or smelly Keurig, but how are you supposed to clean them? Before you throw yours out the window, here is a quick guide on cleaning your machine out thoroughly.
Posted By Gia Liu
how to pre order new amazon echo devices dot 2018
Smart Home

Which is better, the original Echo or the Echo Dot? We compare them

Amazon Echo vs. Dot: Having Alexa answer your questions is nothing short of futuristic, but which device should you get? There are some big differences between the two, especially in size, sound, and cost.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Gate Smart Lock
Product Review

Gate’s Smart Lock is locked and loaded but ultimately lacks important basics

In a world of video cameras and doorbells comes the Gate Smart Lock, a lock with a video camera embedded. It’s a great idea, but lacks some crucial functionality to make it a top-notch product.
Posted By Terry Walsh
porch pirate videos frighten unnecessarily house thief 1500x1000 gettyimages 107908215
Smart Home

Viral porch pirate videos freak people out, cause unrealistic concern

Viral porch pirate videos convince others crime is more prevalent than facts indicate. According to polls, even though FBI reports show property crime rates are at historic lows, more people worry about crime today than ever before.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sony Aibo Robot Dog
Smart Home

Sony’s Aibo robot dog can now patrol your home for persons of interest

Sony released the all-new Aibo in the U.S. around nine months ago, and since then the robot dog has (hopefully) been melting owners' hearts with its cute looks and clever tricks. Now it has a new one up its sleeve.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
irobot roomba 690 deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $77 off the iRobot Roomba 690 multisurface robot vacuum

This special offer comes just in time for you to get a head start on spring cleaning. The Roomba 690 robot vacuum sucks up dust, dirt and pet hair — all while you're away at the office.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
mirror at home gym experience smart lifestyle 6147
Smart Home

Get sweaty with the best smart home fitness gadgets on the market

Are you looking for smart fitness devices that will really help your workouts, no matter where you like to exercise? These smart home gadgets are designed to help you analyze your workouts and keep track of how you are doing.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Smart Home

Our favorite coffee makers make flavorful cups of joe from the comforts of home

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
vivint car guard setup
Cars

Vivint’s Car Guard keeps tabs on your vehicle when you’re not in it

A simple plug-in that you can place in just about any vehicle, Vivint's new Car Guard will automatically detect if your car is bumped, towed, or stolen and will alert you about it.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
smartthings now integrates fibaro smart sensors
News

Fibaro smart devices are now compatible with the Samsung SmartThings hub

Samsung SmartThings now supports even more devices with the integration of Fibaro, a company known for its smart home sensors. Several Fibaro devices are already compatible, with more on the way.
Posted By Patrick Hearn