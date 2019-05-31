Digital Trends
Walmart chops $80 off price of Apple Watch Series 3 GPS and Cellular models

Gerald Guerrero
By
apple watch gps sales quarterly series 3 review 4
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Still deciding on whether a wearable is for you? Now is the right time to get one, as the release of the newest Apple smartwatch has brought down prices of the Apple Watch Series 3 models at Walmart by $80. The GPS version is offered at $199, while the GPS-Cellular model is available for $299.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is not the most up-to-date Apple smartwatch, but it is still a great value. Thanks to its good battery life, smooth and fast performance, and sensible software enhancements, it compares well to the newer Apple Watch Series 4.

 

The third-generation Apple smartwatch boasts a GPS feature that can track you with or without an internet connection. Siri voice command lets you reply to messages, answer calls, surf the internet, and play music — all from your wrist. This smartwatch is powered by an S3 chip that is said to be 70% faster than the older processors, giving you smooth navigation and fast graphics. Waterproof capabilities, an altimeter, a heart rate monitor, and a whole bunch of fitness tracking apps are also available in both versions of the Apple Watch Series 3.

If you’re a fitness junkie or a gym freak, the Apple Watch Series 3 may not be for you. Initially, Apple marketed its first wearable as an all-in smartwatch with activity tracking capabilities to use along with an iPhone. However, fitness and health companies today develop more advanced smartwatch technology that focuses on health. Fitbit, a company with health at its core, offers more options in fitness-related metrics, such as sleep quality, oxygen saturation, and accurate calorie counting.

The addition of LTE on the Cellular version of the Apple Watch Series 3 is revolutionary. In terms of design, the display on the Apple Watch Series 3 is a bit larger than the previous models. The addition of the crown allows the user to scroll and glance at the active apps without touching the screen.

However, the LTE model will require you to spend extra dollars for the cellular plan to be fully functional. Another drawback is that its battery life is shorter compared to the GPS version. It also has a prominent red dot that adds nothing to the style.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still a solid option if you’re looking for a high-tech wearable. Get yours now with a great $80 discount at Walmart.

