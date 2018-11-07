Walmart discounts Oral-B electric toothbrushes before Black Friday

Share

How many times have you disappointed your dentist? Probably more than you’d like to admit, right? Unless you’re diligent about brushing and flossing, those visits can feel more like a bi-annual cleaning of shame than a routine dental inspection. The guilt you experience isn’t because of your dentist, however, it’s most likely because of the need to take better care of your teeth. One way to do that, without totally changing your morning routine, is to pick up a discounted electric toothbrush to add to your hygienic repertoire.

There are a lot of really expensive brushes out there, but if you’re looking for something affordable, this Oral-1000 electric toothbrush is perfect for you. The professionally inspired CrossAction brush head deep cleans by surrounding each tooth with angled bristles. It oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to help break up and remove 300 percent more plaque along the gumline than a manual toothbrush. With a pressure sensor to prevent over-brushing and a timer to help you stick to the full two minutes, the Oral-B 1000 is all the brush you need. But the best part is: It’s over 50 percent off right now.

For a limited time, you can snag this Oral-B electric toothbrush for under $30 with a mail-in rebate. You can purchase this rechargeable brush for just $40 after a $25 early Black Friday discount directly from Walmart. On top of that, you have the option of submitting a mail-in rebate to receive $10 back via a prepaid card. According to the rebate itself, you are only allowed two per household, so don’t get crazy and buy more of these plaque busters than you need.

The Oral-B 1000 isn’t the only brush on sale during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale, however; you can also get the Oral-B Pro 1500 for under $45. And if you’re trying to get really fancy with your brushing routine, the powerful Oral-B 3000 is also deeply discounted for a limited time. There’s no better time than right now to put yourself on the path to impressing your dentist — while saving a few bucks in the process.

