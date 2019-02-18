Walmart drops prices on Roomba Robot Vacuums for Presidents’ Day

Share

Presidents’ Day sales are usually all about clothing, furniture, and mattress deals, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pick up a quality piece of tech for a discounted price as well. With Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and a wide variety of other online retailers offering great savings for today, February 18, now is actually a great time to make some pre-spring purchases. Spring cleaning is just around the corner, after all, and Walmart has begun dropping prices on Roomba, Shark, and Eufy robot vacuums as the warmer weather draws near. For a limited time, you can save as much as $150 on a brand-new iRobot Roomba.

If you’re looking for the most affordable Roomba Walmart has to offer, the Roomba 680 is your best bet. With Dirt Detect sensors, a patented 3-stage cleaning system, and dual multi-surface capability, this vacuum can handle everything from low-pile to medium-pile messes. Whether you have excess dirt, dust, or pet hair floating around your home, the Roomba 680 can be put on a set schedule to clean 7 days a week. Though you can also simply click the giant “clean” button on the top of the robot vacuum to initiate the cleaning process. Unlike some of the newer models, however, the 680 does not come with Wi-Fi connectivity or Amazon Alexa integration.

Normally priced at $299, you can get the Roomba 680 for just $240 on Amazon right now. This model also comes with a manufacturer’s warranty in case of any technical issues you may encounter.

While the 680 is more of a basic model, the Romba 960 offers all of the extra features you’d expect from a newer version of robot vacuum. Power-lifting suction allows for five times more air power for improved pick-up performance. It also comes with navigation technology that allows it to map its surroundings and clean an entire floor by itself. Most notably, however, this Roomba comes with built-in Wi-Fi, so you can easily set schedules and control it from your smartphone. All you need to do is download the iRobot Home app to get started. Additionally, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to allow for voice control.

Normally priced at $700, the Roomba 960 is available for $549 at Walmart during its Presidents’ Day sale. With Wi-Fi integration, this is a great option for anyone who already has other Google Home or Echo devices.

More Robot Vacuums on Sale

Though iRobot Roomba is the best-known household name in the robot vacuum industry, there are still a lot of other great options out there. If you’re willing to branch out and get something from Eufy, Shark Ion, or Ecovacs, you can get a pretty nice robotic vacuum cleaner for a great price. Walmart even has some options that come in at just under $200, making them a lot more affordable than the latest Roombas. Here are the best deals on Roomba alternatives we could find from Walmart:

