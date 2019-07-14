Digital Trends
Walmart drops a massive sale before Amazon Prime Day 2019

Jacob Kienlen
By

With Prime Day 2019 just one day away and early access deals slated to roll out today at 3 p.m. ET, we thought we know exactly what to expect from Amazon’s massive buying holiday. Of course, we should have known Walmart wasn’t just going to sit back and let Amazon bask in the glory of its own Prime Day deals. Early this morning, Walmart surprised everyone with its own massive sales event a day ahead of the July 15 Prime Day start date.

There are tons of discounts currently available, with iPad deals, Instant pots, and Google Nest devices leading the charge. As always, there are quite a few great TV deals from this Walmart sale as well.

Best Walmart Prime Day deals

If you’re looking for the very best deals this sale has to offer, we’ve gathered most of them right here. Though there are way more where these came from.

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV— $398 ($130 off)
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $249 ($50 off)
  • Apple Watch Series 3— $199 ($80 off)
  • Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle— $339 ($160 off)
  • Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike— $598 ($400 off)
  • Instant Pot Lux60— $59 ($40 off)
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $450 ($248 off)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50 ($10 off)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50 ($10 off)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50 ($10 off)

 Best 4K TV Deals

best walmart memorial day sales 2019 samsung 50inch 2018 class 4k 2160p ultra hd smart led tv un50nu7200

Finding a solid 4K smart TV is a lot easier than it used to be. With the spotlight turning towards 8K and OLED screens from Samsung and LG, many of the older 4K models are starting to become dangerously cheap. Walmart is actually offering 55-inch 4K HDR TVs for under $400, and 65-inch HDTVs for under $500.

We’ve gathered some of the best smart TV deals we could find from the sale and tossed them in here. However, there are a lot more discounts happening than just these.

  • Samsung 55-inch 4K LED TV— $398 ($130 off)
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $450 ($248 off)
  • LG 4K Smart HDR TV— $550 ($250 off)
  • Vizio 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV— $280 ($148 off)
  • Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart TV— $1,298 ($300 off)

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals

best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2

Whether you’re studying, attempting to be productive at work, or just playing games on the go, a solid laptop computer or tablet is an essential companion. Good tech usually comes with hefty price tag, however, and waiting for a decent price drop before making a purchase is usually the right choice. Luckily, Walmart is offering up a smattering of nice discounts during this anti-Prime Day sale. With great deals on Dell gaming laptops and iPads, these savings are worth a look. We’ve also found more complete lists of iPad deals and laptop deals if these arent enough:

  • Dell G3 17-inch Gaming Laptop— $730 ($129 off)
  • Apple iPad (Latest Model)— $249 ($50 off)
  • Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch— $474 ($175 off)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A— $199

Best Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Deals

nintendo switch deals

While there are a few discounts on Xbox One and PS4 consoles and accessories, the best savings so far have been for Nintendo Switch games. If you’re looking to pick up a new game for your Nintendo device, or are just looking for deals on the Switch itself, we’ve found the best options Walmart Prime Day 2019 has to offer.

  • Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle— $339 ($160 off)
  • Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons — $69 ($10 off
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild— $50 ($10 off)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate— $50 ($10 off)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe— $50 ($10 off)
  • Super Mario Party— $50 ($10 off)

Best Smart Home and Kitchen Deals

instant pot lux pressure cooker half off at walmart lux60v3 v3 6 qt in 1 multi use programmable 3 720x720

With Alexa and Google Assistant becoming so popular in recent years, smart speakers and devices have started popping up everyhere. Making your home smarter and more efficient can help free up some time to enjoy the things your really care about in life. With big discounts on Instant Pots, Roomba robot vacuums, and and Google Home devices, the Walmart’s rivaling Prime Day sale has many options to help you save.

  • Instant Pot Lux60— $59 ($40 off)
  • iRobot Roomba 680— $240 ($60 off)
  • Kitchenaid Tilt-Head Mixer— $199 ($60 off)
  • Google Home Mini (2-Pack)— $49 ($29 off)
  • Google Nest Hub— $79 ($70 off)

Best Outdoor Deals

foodniche diverse people luncheon outdoors food concept
rawpixel/123RF

To help you save on the things you need for warm weather, Walmart is dropping prices a wide variety of outdoor items. Grills, pressure washers, patio furniture, and more have all gone on sale before Prime Day 2019. Here are some of the best outdoor discounts we found.

  • Electric Pressure Washer— $93 ($373 off)
  • Lifetime Daylite Kayak— $185 ($130 off)
  • Hyper E-Ride Hybrid Electric Bike— $598 ($400 off)

