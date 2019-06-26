Share

If the high cost of a brand-new Apple Watch gives you heartburn, why not consider a refurbished one instead? Right now, Walmart is offering discounts of up to $200 off the normal retail price on select refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 and 4 models.

We’d highly recommend you act fast on these particular smartwatch deals: Some models have extremely low stock and may sell out quickly. We’ve done a little searching around, and can confirm that Walmart’s prices are some of the lowest that we’ve seen.

Refurbished Apple Watch deals at Walmart

Here are the best deals we found on refurbished models at Walmart:

Apple Watch Series 3

42mm GPS+Cellular Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band – $207 (New: $409)

– $207 (New: $409) 42mm GPS+Cellular Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $227 (New: $409)

Apple Watch Series 4

40mm GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band – $300 (New: $399)

– $300 (New: $399) 44mm GPS Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $330 (New: $429)

– $330 (New: $429) 44mm GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with White Sport Band – $330 (New: $429)

What’s the difference between Series 3 and 4?

Besides the difference in price, and despite looking similar to one another, there are noticeable differences between the two watches. The most obvious is size. The Series 3 watches come in either 38 or 42mm screen sizes, while the Series 4 comes in 40 and 44mm sizes. While that doesn’t sound like a big jump, on your wrist, it’s qyuite noticeable. The watch itself isn’t that much bigger however because the screen is now edge-to-edge in the Series 4.

The Series 4 also includes a nifty ECG feature — great for those who might be at risk for atrial fibrillation, more commonly referred to as “AFib.” There is also a faster chip inside, as well as the newest version of Bluetooth for improved connectivity — making it a worthwhile upgrade. This said, if you don’t need (or care about) many of those features, the Series 3 is a great watch that’s much cheaper.

