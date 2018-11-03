Digital Trends
Deals

Save over $2,200 on a beautiful Samsung 4K TV before Black Friday

Lucas Coll
By

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but retailers are already rolling out some impressive deals ahead of the big day. Given that Black Friday itself is now being rolled into Cyber Monday (with many retailers even extending this to a whole “Cyber Week” sale), it’s not surprising to see the whole month of November slowly becoming one long retail event.

Walmart, in particular, has some great early Black Friday deals on brand new TV models right now. We’ve highlighted two Samsung 4K TVs, which are new for 2018, that feature some unique technologies. Oh, and they just so happen to be seriously discounted. These early Black Friday deals can save you as much as $2,200 on a glorious new Samsung smart TV, so if you’re looking to build or upgrade a home theater heading into the holidays, then read on.

Samsung Q7C 4K curved smart QLED TV (55-inch and 65-inch)

Samsung 4K TV early Black Friday deals

Curved displays have been around for a few years now, gaining popularity among desktop PC users thanks to the immersive experience these screens can provide. Now, that same display technology has come to televisions with Samsung leading the way with curved 4K TVs like the 2018 Q7C series. Along with a curved design, the Q7C Samsung 4K TV features an effective refresh rate of 240Hz (say goodbye to stuttering and screen-tearing), four HRD-ready HDMI ports, and built-in Wi-Fi streaming with Bixby Voice and Samsung’s Universal Guide.

Curved displays aren’t the only thing unique about these Samsung smart TVs, however. The Q7C televisions also boast Samsung’s QLED technology, which will be competing for dominance with OLED screens in the coming years. QLED displays like the Q7C utilize quantum dots to greatly enhance color depth, picture clarity, and dynamic contrast compared to standard LED TVs.

The Samsung Q7C 4K curved smart QLED TV is on sale from Walmart in two sizes, 55 and 65 inches, so you’ve got a couple options depending on how big a television you want for your home. The 55-inch Samsung 4K TV rings in at $1,398, giving you a $1,002 discount off of its normal price. The 65-inch Q7C comes in at $2,098, or $1,102 off.

Samsung Q7C (55-inch)

Samsung Q7C (65-inch)

Samsung Q6 4K smart QLED TV (75-inch)

Samsung 4K TV early Black Friday deals

This Samsung 4K TV features the same quantum-dot technology as the curved models above, but the Q6 is a flat-panel smart television, which is a great alternative to the Q7C if you’re not quite sold on curved displays. The Samsung Q6 QLED panel nonetheless provides an excellent picture with Q Color, Q Contrast, and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes with the added benefit of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for online streaming via the Universal Guide.

This smart interface lets you enjoy all of your online content from popular streaming services without the need for a separate streaming media player. If you’re still looking to hook up external devices, like Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles, you’ve also got four HDR-compatible HDMI ports that can make that happen.

The Samsung Q6 flat-panel 4K QLED TV is also the largest of the models we’ve highlighted, measuring in at an impressive 75 inches. At a pre-Black Friday sale price of $1,998, it’s arguably the best of these Samsung 4K TV deals, especially considering its whopping 52-percent discount that saves you $2,202.

Samsung Q6 (75-inch)

Looking for the best deals? Find 4K TV deals, laptop deals, and more during our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

