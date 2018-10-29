Digital Trends
Start planning your recipes! Walmart slashes price of the Instant Pot Gem

Jenifer Calle
By
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator

If you haven’t invested in an Instant Pot yet, now is the perfect time to start your week with some great savings. A multi-cooker like the Instant Pot, combines an electric pressure cooker and slow cooker with other great cooking functions, all in just one machine. The electric pressure cooker minimizes the amount of time you spend in the kitchen by cooking your food faster, and it also reduces the number of kitchen appliances that you need to use and clean. It’s the ideal device to awaken your inner chef or to gift to your favorite foodie friend.

Walmart is slashing the price of the Instant Pot Gem 6 Qt 8-in-1 Programmable Multicooker with Advanced Microprocessor Technology, now discounted for just $58. The Instant Pot Gem is normally priced at $80. Be quick because this markdown will only be available until the end of October. This versatile kitchen appliance can slow cook, sear or sauté, cook rice, steam, stew, roast, bake, and warm, and is accompanied with a recipe booklet to help get you get started.

One of the biggest advantages of the Instant Pot is that it is designed to accommodate your busy schedule because it requires minimum effort. The easy-to-use gadget saves you time when cooking because it is faster than a slow cooker, and you don’t have to babysit your food once you’ve got it cooking. The Instant Pot Gem is safe enough to not burn your food, and automatically leaves it warm until it is ready to serve.  Its built-in microprocessor feature monitors the temperature and timer to ensure consistent cooking results.

This model is also able to remember the most recently used settings per cooking program for a more personalized experience. The Gem multi-cooker is suitable for cooking chicken thighs, lentils, chickpeas, soups, stews, sweet potatoes, and so much more. Many of these dishes ordinarily require hours or multiple pots and pans but with the Instant Pot, they can be prepared in under one hour with just one machine. If you are in the market for affordable cookware that will save you time preparing your meals, then grab an Instant Pot now, and start planning your recipes.

Looking for more deals? Find Instant Pot deals, kitchen appliance deals, and more from our curated Black Friday deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

