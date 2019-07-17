Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart drops killer deals on TCL 4K Roku smart TVs after Prime Day

Jacob Kienlen
By

When it comes to buying a 4K TV, most folks are just looking for the most bang for their buck. With many QLED, XLED, and now 8K models floating around for incredibly expensive prices, it may seem like getting a decent TV for less than $1,000 is a daunting task. However, with brands like TCL, Vizio, and Samsung all offering solid budget options, it’s easier than ever to snag a smart television for an affordable price. Especially during Walmart’s massive Prime Day sale still going on.

While this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV discount is arguably the best deal from the sale, there are quite a few TCL Roku TVs that are worth browsing. We’ve gathered a few of the most exciting 4K TV deals from this sale, including a 65-inch model at 50% off, to help you find the right big-screen for your needs.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV— $500 (50% off)

tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart

If you’re looking for one of the better 4K TVs under $500, this TCL 4 series model is definitely worth considering. At 65 inches, it’s plenty of TV for most spaces. With 3 HDMI ports, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Roku already built-in, you get quite a lot for the price. The Roku streaming service is the main draw of TCL televisions, though, offering an easy-to-use streaming platform for watching Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Normally priced at $1,000, a massive $500 discount drops the price down to just $500 for a limited time. This is one of those TV deals you only see every few months or so.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku smart TV— $330 (45% off)

tcl 4k roku smart tv deals 4

This 55-inch Roku TV is also from the same 4-series line as the 65-inch model above, but at a much lower price point. With 3 HDMI ports, smart functionality, and HDR, it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking to spend less than $400. One thing to note, however, is that this particular model only comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz. If you’re planning on playing a lot of video games or watch some high-octane sports, you may want to stick with something at 120Hz or more.

Normally priced at $600, a huge $270 discount drops the price down to just $330. We don’t know how long this sale will last, but if it’s connected to Walmart’s Prime Day sale, chances are pretty good it will be gone by tomorrow.

How to choose a 4K TV

The most important thing to know when buying a 4K TV is what your limit is. Even if you want one of the fancier new models, you need to make sure you understand the constraints of your own budget before pulling the trigger on a $1,200 TV. You also need to be aware of the space you’re going to be putting it in. If you have a tiny little apartment, chances are pretty good you aren’t going to have room for a massive 75-inch TV or place to mount in on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size and price point you’re after, you can start considering features that you need. With options ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Fire TV on many Sony, Toshiba, and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in already, though performance does vary by brand. Which is why you should generally try to avoid many of the Hisense, RCA, and Sceptre models out there.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the Prime Day deals are over. With deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon still going on, this massive shopping event is continuing on through the week.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Dell G5 15 gaming laptop - G5587
Deals

The Nvidia GTX 1060-powered Dell G5 gaming laptop is $320 off

Prime Day is wrapping up, but a few other sales are still going strong for a little while. This gives you more time to jump on post-Prime Day deals like this Dell G5 15, a midrange gaming laptop that’s now on sale for an entry-level…
Posted By Lucas Coll
winix air purifiers amazon prime day deal am90
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deal: Winix air purifiers are up to 57% off

Air purifiers can significantly help lower respiratory health risks by improving air quality. Two of Winix's best-selling air purifiers, the AM90 and the 5500-2, are getting irresistibly huge discounts on Amazon’s Prime Day.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
amazon slashes the price of echo smart speaker 2nd gen 1
Smart Home

Amazon Echo vs. Google Home: Which Prime Day deal is better?

We evaluated the Amazon Echo and the Google Home smart speakers to find which is the Prime Day 2019 deal. Earlier we compared the best Prime Day deals on the Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Nest Hub and Echo Show 5.
Posted By Bruce Brown
walmart extends best prime day deals on schwinn hyper e ride and razor ebikes electric hybrid bike 4
Deals

Walmart extends its Prime Day deals on Schwinn, Razor and Hyper E-Ride ebikes

Amazon Prime Day 2019 may have passed but Walmart doesn't care. Walmart's Google Week and Big Save summer sale continue with excellent deals on five ebikes including two each from Schwinn and Hyper E-Ride and an electric Razor Metro.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon drops post prime day deals on scout alarm diy smart home security kits indoor camera 3 1
Smart Home

Amazon drops post-Prime Day deals on Scout Alarm DIY smart home security kits

Prime Day 2019 may be behind us, but that doesn't mean the good deals are gone until Black Friday. Amazon picked up the pace today in smart home devices with a 24-hour sale on the highly respected Scout Alarm Home Security product line.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart post-Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple, and Nintendo Switch deals

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Walmart's Prime Day sale. Walmart's Prime Day sale lasts all day today, extending a whole extra day beyond Amazon's shopping extravaganza.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung 4k tv deal 58 inch un58nu7100
Deals

Best Walmart 4K TV Deals: Samsung and Vizio discounted after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but that doesn't mean you have to hold out until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV ⁠— Walmart has several sales running on must-have models from the likes of Samsung and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best apple watch deals of
Deals

Walmart Apple Sale: iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch deals after Prime Day

Walmart’s competing Prime Day sale is continuing until the end of today. This has turned out to be good news for Apple fans — with discounts on iPads, iPhones, MacBook, and Apple Watches still on sale.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
instant pot post christmas sales duo60 6 qt 7 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Deals

You can still get a half-price Instant Pot Duo60 Prime Day deal at Walmart

Right now, Walmart has a solid post-Prime Day deal on the Instant Pot Duo60, bringing the price down to $50. Originally $100, you can now get this best-selling pressure cooker for 50% off.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
Google Home
Deals

Walmart sale has the lowest prices on Google Home smart speakers after Prime Day

Looking for a voice-assistant smart device? Walmart dropped prices on Google Home smart speakers to stay competitive with Amazon's Prime Day smart home sales. Find deals on Google Nest Hub, Home, and Mini.
Posted By Francis Allanson, Jenifer Calle
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 3
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Ninja blenders and coffee makers past Prime Day

If you need a new coffee maker, blender, or air fryer to upgrade your kitchen, now’s the perfect opportunity to score great deals on Ninja appliances. To compete with Amazon Prime Day, Walmart has kept prices low on numerous products.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
prime day extended with up to 50 off amazonbasics accessories and electronics wireless bluetooth fitness headphones earbuds m
Deals

Prime Day extended with up to 50% off AmazonBasics accessories and electronics

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is over, but the deal-making-engine doesn't stop. The AmazonBasics house brand has two pages of deals with discounts up to 59% on cables, batteries, lightbulbs, headsets, and other tech goodies.
Posted By Bruce Brown
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal for walmart prime day tvs
Deals

Walmart’s 65-inch 4K TV deal is better than Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but Walmart's massive sale is still going strong. There are a ton of 4K TV deals happening right now from Samsung, LG, and TCL, but the most notable discount is on this huge 65-inch Vizio smart TV.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen