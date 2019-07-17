Walmart drops killer deals on TCL 4K Roku smart TVs after Prime Day

Share

When it comes to buying a 4K TV, most folks are just looking for the most bang for their buck. With many QLED, XLED, and now 8K models floating around for incredibly expensive prices, it may seem like getting a decent TV for less than $1,000 is a daunting task. However, with brands like TCL, Vizio, and Samsung all offering solid budget options, it’s easier than ever to snag a smart television for an affordable price. Especially during Walmart’s massive Prime Day sale still going on.

While this 65-inch Vizio 4K TV discount is arguably the best deal from the sale, there are quite a few TCL Roku TVs that are worth browsing. We’ve gathered a few of the most exciting 4K TV deals from this sale, including a 65-inch model at 50% off, to help you find the right big-screen for your needs.

TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $500 (50% off)

If you’re looking for one of the better 4K TVs under $500, this TCL 4 series model is definitely worth considering. At 65 inches, it’s plenty of TV for most spaces. With 3 HDMI ports, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Roku already built-in, you get quite a lot for the price. The Roku streaming service is the main draw of TCL televisions, though, offering an easy-to-use streaming platform for watching Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Normally priced at $1,000, a massive $500 discount drops the price down to just $500 for a limited time. This is one of those TV deals you only see every few months or so.

TCL 55-inch 4K Roku smart TV — $330 (45% off)

This 55-inch Roku TV is also from the same 4-series line as the 65-inch model above, but at a much lower price point. With 3 HDMI ports, smart functionality, and HDR, it’s an excellent choice if you’re looking to spend less than $400. One thing to note, however, is that this particular model only comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz. If you’re planning on playing a lot of video games or watch some high-octane sports, you may want to stick with something at 120Hz or more.

Normally priced at $600, a huge $270 discount drops the price down to just $330. We don’t know how long this sale will last, but if it’s connected to Walmart’s Prime Day sale, chances are pretty good it will be gone by tomorrow.

How to choose a 4K TV

The most important thing to know when buying a 4K TV is what your limit is. Even if you want one of the fancier new models, you need to make sure you understand the constraints of your own budget before pulling the trigger on a $1,200 TV. You also need to be aware of the space you’re going to be putting it in. If you have a tiny little apartment, chances are pretty good you aren’t going to have room for a massive 75-inch TV or place to mount in on the wall.

Once you’ve established the size and price point you’re after, you can start considering features that you need. With options ranging from Roku OS on TCL’s latest TVs, to Google Chromecast, Google Assistant, and Fire TV on many Sony, Toshiba, and Vizio models.

Almost all 4K TVs come with HDR and a 4K Upscaler built in already, though performance does vary by brand. Which is why you should generally try to avoid many of the Hisense, RCA, and Sceptre models out there.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.