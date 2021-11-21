The Walmart tech gift guide you didn’t know you needed in your life

If you’re looking to buy great tech this holiday season for your loved ones, Walmart has a bunch of fantastic offers right now. We’ve picked out some of the highlights including a fantastic coffee maker from Keurig, a robot vacuum that will save you plenty of time in your daily routine, as well as some of the best headphones out there, and much more. Whatever kind of tech your loved one is crazy about, Walmart has you covered. We’re here to tell you all about what’s available.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker — $79, was $99

This Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker is a great way of making every morning better. It offers the best of both worlds, making it possible to use either K-Cup pods or ground coffee to make a delicious cup of joe. Ideal for your loved one that is crazy about getting the perfect cup of coffee every time. That’s made easy here with plenty of choice for brew size, as well as other features like the ability to automatically pause mid-brew, as well as brew between an 8-, 10- or 12-ounce cup. It’s energy-efficient too with an auto-off feature that turns your brewer off one minute after the last single-cup brew and turns your heating plate off two hours after the last carafe brew too. Simple yet effective, it’s a dream come true for coffee fans.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge — $149, was $350

One of the best robot vacuums out there, this Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge is going to save you or your loved one so much time. It’s a smart robot vacuum with plenty of power thanks to a 2,000Pa suction engine which means it can cope with pretty much any spill that could occur at home. With Wi-Fi, you can use the Eufy app to keep it out of areas you don’t want it to go as well as check its cleaning history over time. Boundary strips further help here so you won’t have to worry about your kids’ toys being disrupted, for instance. Everything about it is super convenient.

Hewlett Packard Hp 27m 27-inch Monitor — $175, was $199

If you want to treat a computer addict this Christmas, buy them this Hewlett Packard Hp 27m 27-inch Monitor. It offers a lot of what you would see from the best monitors and is sure to prove useful for way longer than just the holiday season. It’s a full HD monitor that combines some fantastic visuals with some other high-quality features. It offers virtually no bezel so it looks super smart on your desk while it delivers clear and vivid images every time. Whether you’re looking for a monitor for gaming or office work, it’s a great choice. A 5ms response time and Low Blue Light mode prove extra beneficial, with the latter protecting your eyes over extended periods of use.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $199, was $299

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II continue to be fantastic headphones for anyone that loves to hear their music crystal clear and at high quality. Thanks to superior noise cancellation features, they’re a fantastic choice if the person you’re buying for can’t bear noise while they try to work or simply relax. Long battery life of up to 20 hours means they won’t have to worry about recharging too often either. Other features include volume-optimized EQ for balanced audio performance plus Google Assistant support for hands-free use.

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K TV — $380, was $425

From one of the best TV brands, Hisense, you can buy a huge 58-inch 4K TV. It’s fantastic to use thanks to its 4K resolution but it offers so much more than that. There’s Dolby Vision support along with a smart game mode that means input lag is significantly improved while you play. Alongside that is Motion Rate image processing technology so it can keep up with fast-moving action. If the person you’re buying for loves action movies, sports, or gaming, this is a particularly great purchase to make.

