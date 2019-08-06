Walmart drops deals on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with prices under $300

Share

Walmart’s last big Vizio D-Series 4K TV sale was on Prime Day, but the great deals didn’t last long. Thankfully, it appears prices are on their way back down, and we’ve noticed that both the 50-inch and the 55-inch have fallen back to near Prime Day levels.

Normally $428, the 50-inch is currently $290, and the 55-inch is marked down to $330 from $478, both only $10 more than they were on Prime Day. We’re not expecting these low prices to last long this time, either, so take advantage of these sales quickly if you’re in the market for a new TV.

While Vizio’s televisions are some of the cheaper options out there, don’t confuse their low price for low quality. While the picture quality might not be as great as midrange models, and its blacks not as deep, Vizio’s low-cost TVs are still quite good.

The D-Series includes 4K upscaling to make non-4K content look great on your new 4K TV, and HDR support to ensure 4K content looks its best. Another great feature of the D-Series is its 120Hz refresh rate, which will minimize or eliminate things like lag and screen-tearing during fast-paced scenes.

The D-Series models do have Google Assistant support like many of Vizio’s other TVs, but you’ll need a Google Home device to control it by voice. Google Chromecast is included, however. We’ve had the opportunity to test several of the D-Series TVs ourselves, and are confident that most consumers will be satisfied with their purchase.

For those of us looking for a higher quality 4K TV, we’ve got a few deals for you. You might want to check out this deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV at Walmart we spotted earlier today. Walmart has a ton of other deals live right now that are still on sale — we talked about those last week.

We’d recommend you look at those before you pull the trigger — spending a few extra dollars for a better TV might end up being a better option. Either way, it’s a great time to buy a TV right now!

