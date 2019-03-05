Walmart drops prices on Vizio D-Series 4K TVs, with options under $300

Share

As 4K has come to replace 1080p as the standard for “high definition,” the prices of TVs boasting Ultra HD resolutions have dropped considerably in the past few years. Today, there are a ton of great 4K televisions to be had for less than $1,000, and California-based company Vizio ranks high among them.

Vizio has built a solid reputation for offering good HDTVs at prices that regular people are willing to pay. The long-standing Vizio D-Series has exemplified this for years, remaining the maker’s bread and butter in the market for affordable televisions that still offer the latest features buyers are looking for – and right now, select models of D-Series 4K TVs are on sale from Walmart for even less than usual.

Even though the Vizio D-Series TVs come in at well under a grand, they boast some pretty impressive specs not often seen on “budget” television sets. Along with their crisp 4K (2160p) resolution, the D-Series televisions can upscale your old 720p and 1080p content to look sharper and smoother than it did before. The D-Series also notably features a 120Hz refresh rate, an upgrade over the more common 60Hz and one that will mitigate stuttering and screen-tearing during fast-paced sequences (think action movies and video games).

The Vizio D-Series 4K televisions are smart TVs, meaning that they feature Wi-Fi connectivity and come with built-in Chromecast that gives you access to the most popular streaming services (Vizio WatchFree also provides more than 100 free channels right out of the box). You can also control and stream to your TV right from your smartphone via Chromecast-compatible apps, and if you have any Google Assistant-enabled devices in your home, you can sync the D-Series TV to them for voice control.

As for the models on sale right now, you’ve got some different options which cover a nice range of sizes and prices: The medium-sized 43-inch Vizio D-Series 4K TV is on sale for just $298 from Walmart (saving you $60), the 55-inch is on sale for $398 ($100 off), the 60-inch is available for $498, the big-screen 65-inch model rings in at $598, and the 70-inch comes in at $798. These last three TVs give you the best savings at $200 off for each of them, making the 60-inch the best 4K TV deal here with its 29-percent discount.

Also, if you’re not set on 4K and/or you are looking for something smaller (and cheaper), you can check out more of the Vizio TV lineup by clicking the button below.

