Walmart vs Target Black Friday: Which sale should you shop?

Black Friday deals are arriving early for most retailers with Walmart, Target, and Best Buy sales leading the charge. And while it may seem a bit too early to be shopping Black Friday sales, there are actually some great discounts to be found right now — especially at Walmart and Target.
If you’re trying to decide whether to shop Target deals or the Walmart Black Friday sale, here’s everything you need to know about the competing shopping events.
Walmart vs. Target Black Friday: Which sale has the best deals?
There are a lot of similarities between the two sales, but the biggest differences are in the brands getting discounted. The Walmart Black Friday sale is more focused on laptop deals and discounts on Instant Pots, while the Target sale is focused on other electronics.
Best Walmart Black Friday deals
- Roku Ultra LT — $48, was $99
- Instant Pot Viv (6-Quart) — $49, was $99
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $99, was $129
- Eufy RoboVac 25C Robot Vacuum — $100, was $250
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.2 — $199, was $330
- 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $330, was $430
Best Target Black Friday deals
- LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV — $550, was $850
- Samsung 43-inch 4K Smart TV — $270, was $300
- Bose Solo 5 Soundbar — $150, was $200
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 — $140, was $200
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Headphones — $200, was $300
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — $120, was $150
Will there be more Black Friday deals later on?
Though both retailers have some decent discounts, these are by no means the only deals you should expect in November. Walmart will be dropping more savings this weekend and has 2 more events spread out through November.
Target is also planning on releasing more discounts throughout the entire month of November as well. Considering Target is currently only offering Black Friday TV deals and headphone sales, you should expect a lot more from the retailer down the line — including savings on popular toys.
Shipping and special offers
Each of these retailers offers in-store pickup and speedy delivery, but here’s where they differ:
Target special offers
One of the greatest advantages Target has over Walmart right now is that it has a special promotion going on that allows you to shop early without worry. The retailer states that if you buy something now and the price drops even lower at Target before Christmas, they will refund you the difference.
Walmart special offers
Though Walmart isn’t offering the same price-match guarantee as Target, they do offer a special service called Walmart+. Similar to Amazon Prime, this membership grants you free unlimited delivery on everything from Black Friday deals to everyday groceries.
You can get a free 15-day trial of the service, but after that, it costs $12.95 a month.
More retailer sales to shop now
Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is currently offering early Black Friday deals in the form of its Holiday Dash event. This sale is set to last until November 19, which is when we expect the Amazon Black Friday sale to officially kick-off.
Best Buy Black Friday: The Best Buy Black Friday sale has begun, and will continue on through Cyber Monday with new discounts.
