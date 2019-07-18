Digital Trends
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on Xbox One, Sony PS4, and Nintendo Switch games

Jacob Kienlen
By

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but the deals haven’t ended for everyone. Walmart, in particular, has extended its own summer sale through Sunday, July 21. With impressive 4K TV deals and gaming deals leading the charge, there are a lot of savings to be had from the retail giant right now. If you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few discounts to choose from. There are even a few console bundles and deals, on the Nintendo Switch especially, that will have you wondering whether or not you need a new system.

We’ve gathered some of the best gaming deals Walmart has to offer right now and put them all in one place. Many of these discounts will only last as long as the product remains in stock, so as soon as it’s gone, it isn’t coming back.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

In general, straight up Nintendo Switch deals are few and far between. With the console itself already being fairly affordable, the majority of the savings are going to be on either bundles or the Switch games themselves. Though you will occasionally see a rare discount on Joy-Cons or Pro controllers.

Editor's Choice

Nintendo Switch with Minecraft, Charging Dock & More

$375 $444
Expires soon
This massive Nintendo Switch bundle comes with Minecraft, a charging dock, and bunch of other goodies.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair (L/R), Gray

$67 $79
Expires soon
Pick up an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers for your Switch and enjoy multiplayer games like Super Mario Party.
Buy at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

$62 $69
Expires soon
If you are playing a lot of single player games on the Switch, the Pro controller is an absolute necessity.
Buy at Walmart

Mario Tennis Aces

$50 $60
Expires soon
Take to the tennis court with all of your favorite Mario characters. Just try to keep your intensity at a dull roar.
Buy at Walmart

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

$52 $65
Expires soon
You either love Mario Kart or you hate it. Either way, you're probably going to want to play it.
Buy at Walmart
See price in cart

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

$50 $60
Expires soon
Ready to rumble? Nintendo's latest Smash Bros. is a smash hit and $10 off right now.
Buy at Walmart

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo Switch

$50 $60
Expires soon
Mario and Luigi have been delivering tons of fun for families for decades, and this new game lives up to the tradition.
Buy at Walmart
Editor's Choice

Nintendo Switch Bundle with Your Game of Choice

Up to $30 off
Expires soon
Get the Nintendo Switch along with your choice of game for more than $40 off.
Build Your Bundle

Just Dance 2018

$20 $60
Expires soon
If you don't mind dancing to songs from a year ago, you can get a huge discount on this awesome party game.
Buy at Walmart

Best Xbox One Deals

Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One X gaming consoles have brought a lot to the gaming space, though not nearly as many exclusives as the PS4 and Switch. There are always some pretty good deals floating around on bundles, games, and accessories, but the discounts only get better during big events. Like this Walmart Prime Day sale, for example.

Overwatch: Legendary Edition

$25 $60
Expires soon
If you've never played Overwatch before, you should really think about playing Overwatch.
Buy at Walmart

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombie Chronicle Edition, Xbox One

$26 $60
Expires soon
You know CoD and you know zombies. This really just combines those two things together.
Buy at Walmart

Grand Theft Auto V

$19 $60
Expires soon
If you want to steal cars, fight folks, and commit other crimes in a video game, this is what you need.
Buy at Walmart

NBA 2K19

$18 $60
Expires soon
You may not be able to play with the pros, but you can certainly play as the pros.
Buy at Walmart

Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One

$19 $60
Expires soon
If you like football, and you like video games, chances are pretty good you'd enjoy Madden.
Buy at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2

$30 $60
Expires soon
Who wouldn't want to be a cowboy? This game has everything, from horse rides to gun fights.
Buy at Walmart

Best Sony PS4 Deals

The Playstation 4 has been in a battle with the Xbox for a long time now, but they really pulled ahead by releasing a slew of PS4 exclusives. Whether you are looking for some affordable PS4 games, DualShock controllers, or bundles, Walmart has got you covered through the weekend.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

$16 $40
Expires soon
This collection comes with 2 critically acclaimed first person shooters in one, for an insanely low price.
Buy at Walmart

Marvel's Spider-Man

$35 $60
Expires soon
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be Spider-Man? Now you can find out for yourself.
Buy at Walmart

Sony PS4 DualShock 4 Controller

$47 $59
Expires soon
If you're looking for an extra controller, or just want a special one for yourself, Walmart's sale is dropping prices right now.
Buy at Walmart

Fallout 76, Bethesda Softworks, Playstation 4

$17 $50
Expires soon
A game that has improved steadily with free content updates since its launch in 2018, Fallout 76 has turned into a true Fallout experience worthy of the series.
Buy at Walmart

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

$13 $50
Expires soon
With a price tag like this, it might be worth it just to occasionally fight some zombies.
Buy at Walmart

Final Fantasy VII Remake

$50 $60
Expires soon
If you enjoy the Final Fantasy series, this is something you might want to consider picking up.
Buy at Walmart

Red Dead Redemption 2

$30 $60
Expires soon
Do you want to be a cowboy? This smash hit takes through the American frontier with nothing but a gun and a horse.
Buy at Walmart

How to choose between Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, or just an upgrade from your old one, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch, both of which offer franchises you won’t find anywhere else. Microsoft’s exclusives typically release on PC as well as the console, making the Xbox Game Pass program the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is what’s coming next for each console. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch right around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games in a bout a year. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor any time soon, though there will be upgraded versions. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, though, the Switch is probably your best choice today.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations