Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but the deals haven’t ended for everyone. Walmart, in particular, has extended its own summer sale through Sunday, July 21. With impressive 4K TV deals and gaming deals leading the charge, there are a lot of savings to be had from the retail giant right now. If you’re in the market for a new Xbox One, Sony PS4, or Nintendo Switch games, there are quite a few discounts to choose from. There are even a few console bundles and deals, on the Nintendo Switch especially, that will have you wondering whether or not you need a new system.

We’ve gathered some of the best gaming deals Walmart has to offer right now and put them all in one place. Many of these discounts will only last as long as the product remains in stock, so as soon as it’s gone, it isn’t coming back.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

In general, straight up Nintendo Switch deals are few and far between. With the console itself already being fairly affordable, the majority of the savings are going to be on either bundles or the Switch games themselves. Though you will occasionally see a rare discount on Joy-Cons or Pro controllers.

Best Xbox One Deals

Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox One X gaming consoles have brought a lot to the gaming space, though not nearly as many exclusives as the PS4 and Switch. There are always some pretty good deals floating around on bundles, games, and accessories, but the discounts only get better during big events. Like this Walmart Prime Day sale, for example.

Best Sony PS4 Deals

The Playstation 4 has been in a battle with the Xbox for a long time now, but they really pulled ahead by releasing a slew of PS4 exclusives. Whether you are looking for some affordable PS4 games, DualShock controllers, or bundles, Walmart has got you covered through the weekend.

How to choose between Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, or just an upgrade from your old one, there are a few factors you need to consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the Sony PS4 and Nintendo Switch, both of which offer franchises you won’t find anywhere else. Microsoft’s exclusives typically release on PC as well as the console, making the Xbox Game Pass program the main reason to buy an Xbox One in 2019.

The other major factor to consider is what’s coming next for each console. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch right around the same time. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games in a bout a year. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor any time soon, though there will be upgraded versions. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, though, the Switch is probably your best choice today.

