Watch anime on Japanese Netflix with this $4/month VPN deal

Nina Derwin
By
Man using IP Vanish on a phone and laptop.

If you’re a Netflix subscriber in the United States and also happen to be a big anime fan, it’s only a matter of time before you run out of shows to binge-watch. Lucky for you, Netflix has a whole catalog of material that varies by country, and for anime fans, it’s hard to imagine a better place to turn than to the source of all anime: Japan. But how can you access Japanese Netflix? That’s easy: sign up for a VPN. Our pick for deal on a VPN provider is IP Vanish, and right now you can subscribe for the wildly low price of only $4 per month when you sign up for a 12-month plan — that’s a savings of 63% off the normal $90 price. Click the link below to sign up for one of our favorite VPN deals, and keep reading to find out why IP Vanish should be your choice for VPN.

Why you should sign up for IP Vanish

If you’ve never heard of a VPN before, think about it like this: VPN stands for virtual private network, and it masks your actual IP address to help protect all of your personal information from third parties as well as cybercriminals. Because it masks your IP address, that means you can access content and websites anywhere in the world by using a different local IP address. And that’s exactly how you’re going to watch Japanese Netflix, which is among the best anime streaming services.

Some of the biggest names in anime are currently on Japanese Netflix. Of course there are seemingly endless seasons of One Piece available to stream, and that could last you an incredibly long time all on its own. Hits like My Hero Academia and Kingdom are also available, as well the new smash hit Spy x Family. The list goes on and on, and there is definitely bound to an anime for everyone on Japanese Netflix.

If you haven’t already, check out the best anime on Netflix right now, too. Once you’re done that, head over to IP Vanish where you can take advantage of today’s deal and score access to your own VPN for only $4 per month when you sign up for a 12-month plan, which is a 63% savings off the normal annual price. That’s a small price to pay for all of the hours of watching ahead of you, and this offer won’t be around for long, so don’t miss out.

