Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch for free

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re a soccer fan you won’t want to miss the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game today, and if you’re looking for a way to watch the Premier League matchup online, there are quite a few ways to do so. USA Network is handling the television broadcast, which means many of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer access to the live stream. We’ve put together all of the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online, and we’ve even found a few places you can watch the game for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV is probably the best streaming TV service for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels that include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV package as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream for free.

Watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game, as it’s the base plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to catch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch USA Network and the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game. In addition to live sports events a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Another of the options to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace free is YouTube TV. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets to watch the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of life TV programming, which includes USA Network in addition to dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace at no cost.

Watch the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

There’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game, which means you may not be able to access these streaming platforms if you’re traveling abroad. A virtual private network is the best way to work around this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers watching the Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

