Digital Trends
Deals

Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

Jacob Kienlen
By
watch arsenal vs manchester united with espn plus soccer

Watching sports in the United States isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. Whether it’s NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB games, millions of people are tuning in to be a part of the action. Just because watching sports is popular, however, doesn’t mean every match is easily accessible. If you’ve been keeping up with the FA cup and are hoping to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United, you may have a hard time finding it on any of your regular channels. Luckily, if you decide to sign up for the ESPN+ 7-day free trial, you can catch a glimpse of the action without having to pay a dime.

If you aren’t already familiar with ESPN+, we’ve already put together a helpful explainer to give you the full rundown. Despite appearances, ESPN+ isn’t a standalone streaming service or a replacement for cable, it’s a convenient new way to access ESPN content and live sports through an app. With this service, you get access to live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, cricket, rugby, and a whole host of other sports. With video being streamed at 6o frames per second, the ESPN+ app allows you to see all of the action without stutters and choppy video. It is currently available for the following devices: Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire Tablets, iPhone, and iPad.

Though ESPN+ is an awesome app in and of itself, it’s also one of the only ways you can watch the FA Cup if you live in the United States. In August, ESPN+ actually reached a multiyear deal with the FA Cup to bring live coverage of English football matches to the states. So if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match this Friday, January 25, this free trial offer is a great way to do so.

Like most streaming services, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you reach the end of your 7-day free trial and decide you don’t want to pay for the service, you just need to make sure you unsubscribe before the payments start. However, if you do want to continue to enjoy this service, it isn’t expensive. You can choose to pay $5 per month or only $50 for an entire year.

Start Free Trial

Looking for more great deals? Find 4K TV deals and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for January 2019
Sonos Beam Speaker
Deals

Amazon knocks $50 off the Sonos Beam soundbar and smart speaker

If you're looking to add some oomph to your home audio setup, then through February 3, the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam is on sale for $50 off, bringing this excellent sound bar down to just $349 on Amazon.
Posted By Lucas Coll
gopro hero7 unveiled sleeve accessory
Deals

REI drops prices on the GoPro Hero 7 action camera by $50

GoPros have been around for years, and they are still one of the best action cams on the market — though they are usually quite expensive without a discount. Right now, you can save up to $50 on the Hero 7 from REI.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for January 2019

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
skyvalet smart luggage
Deals

Smart luggage does it all with wireless charger, built-in scale, GPS tracking

The SkyValet smart luggage, currently being funded on Kickstarter, offers solutions to many common travel struggles. With SkyValet, you no longer need separate portable chargers, a scale to weigh your bag, a lock, or a tracking device. It's…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
Sonos deals
Deals

Save up to $100 on the Sonos Beam, Sub, and Playbar before game day

With the big game less than two weeks off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home theater. Whether you're hosting a party or kicking back by yourself, Sonos is offering nice deals right now on a few of its top-rated audio devices…
Posted By Lucas Coll
roku premiere cheapest 4k streamer
Home Theater

Amazon discounts the Roku Premiere, allowing you to stream 4K HDR for $30

You can now get a Roku Premiere streaming device for just a dollar more than the base model Roku model, allowing you to add 4K HDR streaming quality to your TV for cheaper than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
irobot roomba 690 deal
Deals

Looking for an affordable robot vacuum? Save $127 on the iRobot Roomba 690

The Roomba 690 is probably the most affordable Roomba robot vacuums. It has all the smart features you need to keep your space clean for hundreds of dollars less. Amazon is now discounting this handy robot vacuum even more with a $127…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Latest B&H sale takes $900 off high-end 13-inch MacBook Pro 2017 with Touch Bar

If you're looking to save on Apple laptops, you're in for luck. Retailer B&H is currently running a sale on the high-end 13.3-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, cutting $900 off the final price at checkout. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Deals

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google home amazon echo smart light deals lifx a19 bulb
Smart Home

Walmart slashes smart lighting prices for Google Home and Amazon Echo

Walmart cut smart lighting prices. Smart lighting is a major consideration with a digital home controlled by Google Home or Amazon Echo. You can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on smart lights in your home with a voice command.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo security system best buy sale
Deals

This Best Buy sale will save you up to $150 on Arlo Pro 2 security cameras

Arlo Pro 2 is the most versatile wireless home security system on the market. These wire-free security gadgets don't come cheap but with this Best Buy four-day sale you can save up to $150 on the Arlo Pro 2 until January 27.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for January 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll