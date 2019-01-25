Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

Share

Watching sports in the United States isn’t just a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. Whether it’s NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLB games, millions of people are tuning in to be a part of the action. Just because watching sports is popular, however, doesn’t mean every match is easily accessible. If you’ve been keeping up with the FA cup and are hoping to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester United, you may have a hard time finding it on any of your regular channels. Luckily, if you decide to sign up for the ESPN+ 7-day free trial, you can catch a glimpse of the action without having to pay a dime.

If you aren’t already familiar with ESPN+, we’ve already put together a helpful explainer to give you the full rundown. Despite appearances, ESPN+ isn’t a standalone streaming service or a replacement for cable, it’s a convenient new way to access ESPN content and live sports through an app. With this service, you get access to live MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games, as well as college sports, cricket, rugby, and a whole host of other sports. With video being streamed at 6o frames per second, the ESPN+ app allows you to see all of the action without stutters and choppy video. It is currently available for the following devices: Android smartphones, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire Tablets, iPhone, and iPad.

Though ESPN+ is an awesome app in and of itself, it’s also one of the only ways you can watch the FA Cup if you live in the United States. In August, ESPN+ actually reached a multiyear deal with the FA Cup to bring live coverage of English football matches to the states. So if you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match this Friday, January 25, this free trial offer is a great way to do so.

Like most streaming services, you can cancel your subscription at any time. If you reach the end of your 7-day free trial and decide you don’t want to pay for the service, you just need to make sure you unsubscribe before the payments start. However, if you do want to continue to enjoy this service, it isn’t expensive. You can choose to pay $5 per month or only $50 for an entire year.

