The Premier League is in action today, with the late game being Chelsea vs Liverpool. The game officially starts at 11:30 a.m. ET, and you can watch it exclusively on Peacock TV. Peacock recently did away with its free subscription tier, so there isn’t a way to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game for free. But Peacock knows a thing or two about sports coverage, and a subscription will get you access to everything new on Peacock. If you’re hoping to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, we’ve tracked down all of the information you need to decide on a Peacock TV subscription in order to do so.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV may not be among the best live TV streaming services, but it has a lot to offer for just $6 per month. That’s all it costs to get into the Peacock game, and a $12 Premium tier is also available. Each of these will get you access to the Chelsea vs Liverpool game. But the soccer coverage doesn’t stop there with Peacock. It provides live streams for dozens of Premier League games throughout the season, and sports lovers in general should find a lot to watch on the platform. Peacock covers events like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and WWE events. Peacock is also owned by NBC, so all of the best shows on Peacock come straight from NBC’s content library.

Watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream from abroad with a VPN

You’re going to want to have a VPN in place if you’re hoping to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game while traveling. A virtual private network is a good thing to have in place for all web users who value their privacy, and it will get you around any geographic restrictions that are in place for the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services to pair with your Peacock TV subscription, and a NordVPN free trial is where you can get some free service for the game. A NordVPN free trial gives you a full month of free access to the popular VPN service, and pairing it with Peacock TV will allow you to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere just as you would at home.

