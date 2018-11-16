College sports are yours to watch live online with an ESPN+ free trial

Share

You’re a massive college sports fan. In fact, you scoff at individuals who limit their viewing to the SEC or the Big East. You know true fandom means caring as much about what’s going down at the University of Pennsylvania as at Penn State. The only problem with having this much enthusiasm and dedication? It can be difficult to catch all the games, especially for smaller conferences. Well, thanks to ESPN+ that’s no longer the case!

A relatively new streaming service, ESPN+ is designed to complement the network’s current crop of content. Subscribers have access to a number of live sporting events such as regular season MLB, NHL and MLS games, UFC matches, Grand Slam tennis, World Rugby Sevens, FIBA basketball, English Football League, UEFA, and more. Even better, they can pause and rewind live games as well as watch full game replays on demand.

Subscribers also enjoy original programming like Detail with Kobe Bryant and Peyton Manning and Draft Academy along with premium articles from renowned writers Todd McShay and Keith Law. And they’re exposed to a limited quantity of ads. Just as important, all content can be streamed in HD on your favorite devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android (phone, tablet and TV), Chromecast, Fire TV and Tablet, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Roku Players and TV.

Of course, ESPN+ is quickly becoming the premiere destination for college sports, especially football and basketball. Here’s a snippet of what you’ll be able to stream.

ESPN+’s college football coverage will have you feeling as though you practically live on the gridiron. After all, during this inaugural streaming season, subscribers have access to over 200 games. This is largely due to the fact that the new service greatly expands the network’s overall portfolio and offers national exposure to a number of conferences including the Big South, Ohio Valley, Conference USA, MAC, the Ivy League, Sun Belt, MEAC, MVFC, Northeast, PSAC, Southern, Southland, and SWAC. This means you can watch incredible players like Tyrie Adams (Western Carolina QB), Bruce Anderson (North Dakota State RB), Tevin McCaster (Youngstown State RB) and Chandler Burks (Kennesaw State QB) – all on the 2018 Walter Payton Award Watchlist.

To further whet your appetite, here’s a quick list of some upcoming NCAA football games that will be available on ESPN+:

The college courts are just heating up. And from the first tip-off to the final March Madness buzzer, ESPN+ will be there. All told, the streaming service is planning to air over 2,900 games during the men’s and women’s 2018-2019 season. In fact, this month alone, subscribers will be able to stream almost 550 matchups. Of course, it’s easy to offer so many games when you cover 15 conferences. More specifically, the service follows the Atlantic 10, America East, ASUN, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MVC, OVC, SoCon, Southland, Summit, and the Sun Belt.

And if you’re a Jayhawks fan, you certainly have added incentive to subscribe (and rejoice). That’s because as part of a special deal the network recently signed with the University of Kansas, ESPN+ will now carry Jayhawk Gameday Live – a 30-minute pre-game and 60-minute post-game show, respectively. As if that wasn’t enough, the platform also carries the Hawk Talk radio show and Bill Self’s press conferences.

Fear not Duke fans; there’s some great original content for you too! As a subscriber, you can watch Earn Everything, an exclusive ESPN+ series documenting the Blue Devils’ preparation for the current season. You’ll gain so much insight into the team that Coach K will start haunting your dreams.

Finally, we’d be remiss if we neglected to mention that ESPN+ NCAA coverage extends far beyond football and basketball. Subscribers can also tune in and enjoy collegiate baseball, softball, track & field, soccer, lacrosse, wrestling, soccer, gymnastics, swimming & diving, golf, volleyball, and more. So many games are available you can almost convince yourself you’re back in college. Almost.

