Digital Trends
Deals

College sports are yours to watch live online with an ESPN+ free trial

Andrea Kornstein
By
1 of 8
watch college sports live online espn plus denver v kansas state
MANHATTAN, KS - NOVEMBER 12: Barry Brown Jr. #5 of the Kansas State Wildcats drives to the basket for a dunk against the Denver Pioneers during the second half on November 12, 2018 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus mississippi state v alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL - NOVEMBER 10: Kylin Hill #8 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs dives for a touchdown over Shyheim Carter #5 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The touchdown was called back on an offensive penalty. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus ncaa women s final four semifinals
COLUMBUS, OH - MARCH 30: Azura Stevens #23 of the Connecticut Huskies blocks Jessica Shepard #23 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during a semifinal game of the 2018 Division I Women's Basketball Final Four at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Tim Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus ncaa basketball mar 26 div i women s championship quarterfinals oregon v notre da
SPOKANE, WA - MARCH 26: Oregon guard Lexi Bando (10) tries to drive past Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) during the game between the Oregon Ducks and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish played on March 26, 2018 at the Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, WA.. (Photo by Robert Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus basketball nov 10 texas southern at gonzaga
SPOKANE, WA - NOVEMBER 10: Gonzaga guard Geno Crandall (0) and Texas Southern guard Jalyn Patterson (3) scramble for a loose ball during the game between the Texas Southern Bengals and the Gonzaga Bulldogs played on November 10, 2018 in Spokane, Washington at the McCarthey Athletic Center.(Photo by Robert Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus football nov 10 clemson at boston
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - NOVEMBER 10: Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) he drops back and, looks down field for an open receiver. During the Clemson game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, MA. (Photo by Michael Tureski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus eastern michigan v duke
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 14, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
watch college sports live online espn plus football nov 10 florida state at notre dame
SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Alize Mack (86) beats Seminoles defensive back A.J. Westbrook (19) and catches the football in the endzone for a touchdown in action during the first half of a football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Florida State Seminoles on November 10, 2018 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You’re a massive college sports fan. In fact, you scoff at individuals who limit their viewing to the SEC or the Big East. You know true fandom means caring as much about what’s going down at the University of Pennsylvania as at Penn State. The only problem with having this much enthusiasm and dedication? It can be difficult to catch all the games, especially for smaller conferences. Well, thanks to ESPN+ that’s no longer the case!

A relatively new streaming service, ESPN+ is designed to complement the network’s current crop of content. Subscribers have access to a number of live sporting events such as regular season MLB, NHL and MLS games, UFC matches, Grand Slam tennis, World Rugby Sevens, FIBA basketball, English Football League, UEFA, and more. Even better, they can pause and rewind live games as well as watch full game replays on demand.

Subscribers also enjoy original programming like Detail with Kobe Bryant and Peyton Manning and Draft Academy along with premium articles from renowned writers Todd McShay and Keith Law. And they’re exposed to a limited quantity of ads. Just as important, all content can be streamed in HD on your favorite devices: iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android (phone, tablet and TV), Chromecast, Fire TV and Tablet, Xbox One, Playstation 4, and Roku Players and TV.

Of course, ESPN+ is quickly becoming the premiere destination for college sports, especially football and basketball. Here’s a snippet of what you’ll be able to stream.

College Football on ESPN+

ESPN+’s college football coverage will have you feeling as though you practically live on the gridiron. After all, during this inaugural streaming season, subscribers have access to over 200 games. This is largely due to the fact that the new service greatly expands the network’s overall portfolio and offers national exposure to a number of conferences including the Big South, Ohio Valley, Conference USA, MAC, the Ivy League, Sun Belt, MEAC, MVFC, Northeast, PSAC, Southern, Southland, and SWAC. This means you can watch incredible players like Tyrie Adams (Western Carolina QB), Bruce Anderson (North Dakota State RB), Tevin McCaster (Youngstown State RB) and Chandler Burks (Kennesaw State QB) – all on the 2018 Walter Payton Award Watchlist.

To further whet your appetite, here’s a quick list of some upcoming NCAA football games that will be available on ESPN+:

  • Dayton vs Jacksonville (11/17)
  • U. Pennsylvania vs Princeton (11/17)
  • Youngstown State vs Illinois State (11/17)
  • Georgia State vs Appalachian State (11/17)
  • Drake vs Morehead State (11/17)
  • Valparaiso vs Stetson (11/17)
  • Coastal Carolina vs South Alabama (11/23)
  • Old Dominion vs Rice (11/24)
  • North Texas vs UTSA (11/24)
  • Louisiana vs Louisiana-Monroe (11/24)
  • Southern Mississippi vs UTEP (11/24)
  • Charleston Southern vs The Citadel (11/29)

College Basketball on ESPN+

The college courts are just heating up. And from the first tip-off to the final March Madness buzzer, ESPN+ will be there. All told, the streaming service is planning to air over 2,900 games during the men’s and women’s 2018-2019 season. In fact, this month alone, subscribers will be able to stream almost 550 matchups. Of course, it’s easy to offer so many games when you cover 15 conferences. More specifically, the service follows the Atlantic 10, America East, ASUN, Big South, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, MAAC, MAC, MVC, OVC, SoCon, Southland, Summit, and the Sun Belt.

Upcoming NCAA basketball games that will soon stream on ESPN+ include:

  • Youngstown vs Fordham (Men’s, 11/17)
  • Central Connecticut vs UMass (Women’s, 11/17)
  • Drexel vs LaSalle (Men’s, 11/17)
  • Hofstra vs St. Bonaventure (Women’s, 11/17)

  • Texas Southern vs Evansville (Men’s, 11/18)

  • Temple vs Marist (Women’s, 11/18)

  • Coastal Carolina vs Northern Kentucky (Men’s, 11/18)

  • Rhode Island vs Vermont (Women’s, 11/18)

  • Howard vs Southern Illinois (Men’s, 11/19)

  • Alabama State vs North Alabama (Women’s, 11/19)

  • Arkansas – Pine Bluff vs UMass (Men’s, 11/19)

  • Western Carolina vs Tennessee Tech (Women’s, 11/19)

And if you’re a Jayhawks fan, you certainly have added incentive to subscribe (and rejoice). That’s because as part of a special deal the network recently signed with the University of Kansas, ESPN+ will now carry Jayhawk Gameday Live – a 30-minute pre-game and 60-minute post-game show, respectively. As if that wasn’t enough, the platform also carries the Hawk Talk radio show and Bill Self’s press conferences.

Fear not Duke fans; there’s some great original content for you too! As a subscriber, you can watch Earn Everything, an exclusive ESPN+ series documenting the Blue Devils’ preparation for the current season. You’ll gain so much insight into the team that Coach K will start haunting your dreams.

Finally, we’d be remiss if we neglected to mention that ESPN+ NCAA coverage extends far beyond football and basketball. Subscribers can also tune in and enjoy collegiate baseball, softball, track & field, soccer, lacrosse, wrestling, soccer, gymnastics, swimming & diving, golf, volleyball, and more. So many games are available you can almost convince yourself you’re back in college. Almost.

Start free 7-day ESPN+ trial

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The Best Black Friday Deals from Best Buy in 2018
Up Next

The best movies on Netflix right now (November 2018)
Gaming

The Army wants YOU … to play esports with soldiers

The U.S. Army is creating esports teams for games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, and League of Legends. The initiative looks to boost recruitment, after missing the mark for the first time since 2005.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Movies & TV

How to watch NFL games online, with or without cable

The NFL's 2018 season is here, and we know you don't want to miss a moment of the action. Our comprehensive streaming guide will show you all the best options to watch the games online so you can make the right choice.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the best Xbox One games available right now

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From 'Cuphead' to 'Halo 5,' the best Xbox One games offer something for everyone.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Here are the best Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa deals for Black Friday

Apple products are the most sought-after products for Black Friday, the leaked preview ads show what discounts retailers will have for the Apple Watch Series 3 and other smartwatches, such as the Fitbit Versa, this holiday season.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Surface Pro 6 Review
Computing

Microsoft takes up to $330 off of Surface PC bundles in Black Friday promo

'Tis the season for savings at Microsoft. The Surface-maker is offering some nice Black Friday deals on its Surface Pro 6, Go, and Laptop 2 hardware. You'll also find deals on notebooks from HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Smart Home

Ecobee announces Black Friday deals on smart thermostats and smart switches

Ecobee's 2018 Black Friday deals are live. Ecobee's smart thermostats and smart wall switch are compatible with smart home voice assistant systems including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.
Posted By Bruce Brown
boslla headlights four colors all conditions bullet mode 2
Deals

These headlights have 4 color settings to help save lives under all conditions

Boslla headlights are an easy-to-install solution to achieve all-weather lighting for your vehicle. After a quick ten-minute install, these lights have up to four settings to get you through anything.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
google home mini vs amazon echo dot google close
Deals

Here are the best Amazon Echo and Google Home deals for Black Friday

Google Home and Amazon Echo smart speakers compete head to head when it comes to smart home tech. Whether you're a fan of Alexa or Google Home, we've found the best prices on your favorite smart home devices.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
vizio p series p65 f1 review 5
Home Theater

You can get a top-tier Vizio P Series TV for a song this Black Friday

Vizio has announced a slew of Black Friday deals for those interested in new home theater offerings, but none are more enticing than the deals the company is running on its top-tier P-Series and P-Series Quantum TVs.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
best laptop deals
Deals

Here are the best laptop deals for November 2018

Whether you've started a new school year, are shopping for a student, or you just need a new computer, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
playstation 4 five years cod bundle blops4 ps4 anniversary edition
Gaming

PlayStation 4 celebrates fifth anniversary with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ bundle

The PlayStation 4 is officially five years old today, November 15, and to celebrate the anniversary, Sony is offering a new console bundle that includes a free copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review
Deals

Shop early Black Friday deals on Philips Hue products from Amazon, today only

Avoid the Black Friday hassle and shop great online deals. Amazon is offering huge discounts on refurbished Philips Hue smart lighting products to help light your home. For today only, you can grab a range of smart home tech from Amazon.
Posted By Jenifer Calle