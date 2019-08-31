This Saturday, on the final day of August, British boxer Luke Campbell will be challenging lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko at the O2 Arena in London for four lightweight title belts. If you want to stream all the action of Lomachenko vs. Campbell this weekend, then ESPN Plus is the place to do it, and new subscribers can do so totally free. Read on to see our fight predictions and how you can watch the big title bout online.

ESPN+ is the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming service which was rolled out last year. It gives sports lovers access to a myriad of online content from live events, pre- and post-event coverage, interviews, weigh-ins, analysis, exclusive shows, and more. It’s also one of the best places to watch fighting, be it Top Rank Boxing or UFC, right on your mobile device or computer.

Lomachenko vs. Campbell on ESPN+ is a title bout with four belts on the line: The Ukraine-born Lomachenko will be defending his WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles against Luke Campbell, with the victor also claiming the vacant WBC lightweight belt. Whoever comes out on top of this fight will emerge as the undisputed unified lightweight world champion. This is the sort of high-stakes battle that both boxers will be highly motivated to win: Lomachenko to add a fourth title to his collection, and Campbell to pull a big upset that will cement his status as the new reigning champ.

The Lomachenko vs. Campbell main card will air on ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET, with the undercard bouts starting a few hours earlier at 1 p.m. If you haven’t signed up for ESPN+, you can do so now and enjoy a seven-day trial”]do so now and enjoy a seven-day trial[/cc-link] which allows you to stream the title fight online for free. After that, ESPN+ will cost you only $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year, and you can cancel at any time.

Fight predictions: Who will win?

Lomachenko, ranked the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world with a record of 13 wins and only one loss (a split decision which many see as a fluke), is the strong favorite to win this Saturday. The Ukrainian world champion most recently defeated British fighter Anthony Crolla in April, earning an unsurprising victory in a bout that most agreed was an uneven matchup in favor of Lomachenko.

Campbell is a strong challenger, however, even if he is entering the ring as the underdog. Boasting a record of 20 wins and two losses, Campbell has established himself as one of the top lightweight fighters in the world. He also has a considerable reach advantage over his opponent — but whether or not this will be enough to unseat the Ukrainian champion (who certainly has the speed and finesse to get within his opponent’s longer reach) is yet to be seen. We expect a good showing from the British challenger but ultimately predict a victory by stoppage in favor of Lomachenko.

