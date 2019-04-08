Share

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view events of the year is set for this Saturday, April 13. Featuring two interim championships at the top of the card, UFC 236 is heading down to Atlanta for only the fourth time in history. In the main event, Max Holloway taking on Dustin Poirier for the 155 -pound interim lightweight championship. And in the other key fight, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will be battling for the interim middleweight title. If you want to catch these fights, you can prepurchase the entire event exclusively on ESPN Plus.

Traditionally, pay-per-view events have been primarily available for purchase through your TV service provider, but that has started to change. Starting with UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2, fans will be able to watch all Ultimate Fighting Championship events exclusively on ESPN Platforms. This includes ESPN Plus, which is a fairly new premium streaming service for all things sports. This service offers pre- and post-event coverage, interviews, weigh-ins, and access to over 1,500 sporting events. There is a free 7-day trial available, but the UFC 236 and ESPN Plus bundle is your best bet if you want access to this fight as well.

In terms of combined skill, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bout packed with more of it than Holloway vs. Poirier. For Holloway, this fight is an excellent chance to become a double champion. He’s already taken the title in the featherweight division, but he’s sure to have his work cut out for him in this interim lightweight championship fight. Poirier has evolved into a punishing and defensively adept pocket-boxer since their last fight, while Holloway is one of the best strikers in the history of MMA.

The main fight on the UFC Atlanta card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET at the Start Farm Arena. Preliminary fights are set to start at 8 p.m. ESPN Plus is offering a special deal on this PPV fight for new subscribers to the service. If you’ve never used ESPN Plus before, you can pick up both the fight and an entire year of this premium service for just $80. If you’re already a subscriber, you can still purchase UFC 236 for $60.

