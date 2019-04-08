Digital Trends
Deals

UFC 236: How to watch Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirer with ESPN Plus pay-per-view

Jacob Kienlen
By
watch ufc 236 holloway vs poirier 2 with espn plus poirer

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view events of the year is set for this Saturday, April 13. Featuring two interim championships at the top of the card, UFC 236 is heading down to Atlanta for only the fourth time in history. In the main event, Max Holloway taking on Dustin Poirier for the 155 -pound interim lightweight championship. And in the other key fight, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum will be battling for the interim middleweight title. If you want to catch these fights, you can prepurchase the entire event exclusively on ESPN Plus.

Traditionally, pay-per-view events have been primarily available for purchase through your TV service provider, but that has started to change. Starting with UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2, fans will be able to watch all Ultimate Fighting Championship events exclusively on ESPN Platforms. This includes ESPN Plus, which is a fairly new premium streaming service for all things sports. This service offers pre- and post-event coverage, interviews, weigh-ins, and access to over 1,500 sporting events. There is a free 7-day trial available, but the UFC 236 and ESPN Plus bundle is your best bet if you want access to this fight as well.

In terms of combined skill, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bout packed with more of it than Holloway vs. Poirier. For Holloway, this fight is an excellent chance to become a double champion. He’s already taken the title in the featherweight division, but he’s sure to have his work cut out for him in this interim lightweight championship fight. Poirier has evolved into a punishing and defensively adept pocket-boxer since their last fight, while Holloway is one of the best strikers in the history of MMA.

The main fight on the UFC Atlanta card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET at the Start Farm Arena. Preliminary fights are set to start at 8 p.m. ESPN Plus is offering a special deal on this PPV fight for new subscribers to the service. If you’ve never used ESPN Plus before, you can pick up both the fight and an entire year of this premium service for just $80. If you’re already a subscriber, you can still purchase UFC 236 for $60.

Order This Fight

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

Looking for a controller to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Try one of these

The Switch is the most versatile console around, and that means you might need a controller that's different from the norm. In fact, even the standard controller is a bit weird. Here are our favorite Switch controllers.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

ESPN Plus is a great sports companion. Here's everything you need to know

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, arrived in 2018. Despite appearances, ESPN Plus isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and it differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. We answer all your questions in this guide.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kris Wouk
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

One-day-only Best Buy sale brings price of MacBook Air down to $950

Retailer Best Buy is currently running a one-day-only sale on the 2018 MacBook Air, bringing prices to as low as $950 on the base model, and $1,100 on the version with additional storage space.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Acer Aspire E 15 Review
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for April 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for April 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
VIZIO P-Series Quantum PQ65-F1
Home Theater

Walmart has a killer deal on 65-inch Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR smart TVs

If you're looking for an insanely awesome TV at a steep discount, you can now get a Vizio P Series Quantum for up to $300 off list price at a number of popular retailers both in-person and online.
Posted By Parker Hall
best smartwatch deals apple watch white
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for April 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
blink xt outdoor tree
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera systems

Amazon slashed prices on Blink XT outdoor home security camera bundles and add-on camera. Security is a major reason people set up smart home configurations. Blink Home Security cameras save video clips to the cloud for free.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lg oled black friday deals c8 tv hero
Deals

Take a gander at the best deals on 4K TVs for April 2019

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll